Krystal Rhaburn Joins Disney

Krystal Rhaburn joined The Walt Disney Company as an internal communications specialist at the Disneyland Resort within the company’s global Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division.

She provides critical information to Disneyland Resort cast members from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney District, and the three Anaheim, Calif., resort/hotel properties.

In collaboration with business partners and the wider public affairs team, she is also responsible for crafting and executing comprehensive communication plans to ultimately showcase the culture and environment of the Disneyland Resort through storytelling on both internal and external communication channels.

A 2018 recipient of an undergraduate scholarship from The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF), Rhaburn holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, with emphasis in public relations and advertising, from California Lutheran University. She plans to obtain a master’s degree in tourism and entertainment.

Prior to joining The Walt Disney Company, Rhaburn was an account executive at international public relations agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies. There, she worked on accounts in education, automotive, consumer, entertainment and technology, and managed and supported global communications campaigns, executive thought leadership/visibility, influencer partnerships, and benchmarking research.

She was also responsible for revamping, organizing and instating the official training program for the firm’s Fellowship Program.

Outside of work, Rhaburn coaches youth gymnastics and volunteers with nonprofit organizations, including The Ronald McDonald House Charities and Boys and Girls Club of America. She recently launched a scholarship program of her own.