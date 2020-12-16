The Executive Leadership Council Names LaTese Briggs Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) appointed LaTese Briggs, PhD, as the organization’s vice president and chief philanthropy officer.

Briggs is responsible for the organization’s engagement and execution strategy, ensuring that all philanthropic efforts align with The ELC‘s purpose of opening pathways of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. She reports to The ELC’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before joining The ELC, Briggs served at the Milken Institute as senior director of the institute’s Center for Strategic Philanthropy. For more than eight years she played a vital role in managing the Center’s overall growth, operations, strategic direction and human talent.

Briggs began her career as a leading scientist at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. She brings her analytical thinking and rigorous methodology to the world of philanthropy to create strategic, effective and sustainable giving strategies.

“The passion and tenacity of The ELC’s leadership, members and staff, paired with the accompanying sphere of influence, is unmatched,” said Briggs. “Combined with The ELC’s holistic portfolio spanning from the community to the boardroom, we have the right recipe to advance and elevate our philanthropic efforts.”

Briggs earned a doctorate in biochemistry and structural biology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She completed her postdoctoral training at Harvard University where her work focused on early drug discovery.

She is on the advisory board for the Health and Human Services Health Innovation Gap Ranking Project and is a board member of The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health.

“Dr. Briggs brings to The ELC a unique combination of strategy and data analytics in her approach to philanthropy, evidenced by her transformative work at the Milken Institute and advisory support of leading organizations across the industry,” said Crystal E. Ashby, interim president and CEO of The ELC. “Her wealth of experience and knowledge in the philanthropy arena make her an excellent choice to lead our philanthropic initiatives.”