Patent attorney Andrew “Andy” Charles Marcel Cooper is a globally recognized executive leader and advocate for compassionate business practices. He made history as the first Millennial and Black executive to serve as general counsel at UPS Airlines, the world’s largest logistics airline operating in 220 countries with over 20,000 employees. He currently is the associate general counsel and head of patent acquisitions at Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). TNJ contributing writer Taroue Brooks recently spoke with Cooper about his impressive career and his book, “The Ethical Imperative: Leading with Conscience to Shape the Future of Business.”

Why did you choose a career as a patent attorney?

Becoming a patent attorney was about more than just combining my legal training with a technical background. It was a deliberate choice to stand at the crossroads of innovation and protection, helping people translate their ideas into something lasting. The intellectual challenge of working on inventions and navigating complex legal frameworks was part of the draw.

But what inspired me most was the opportunity to make a tangible impact on the future by helping inventors protect their creations and bring them to market. It’s the intersection of creativity, law, and societal progress that continues to inspire my work.

Why did you choose to write a book?

Writing has always been a calling for me. Growing up in South Carolina’s old-style Baptist churches, the concept of a calling was central, and I felt this pull to write for years before I formally answered it. Becoming an author was about responding to that call, using words to give voice to the voiceless and challenge the corporate world to embrace more conscientious leadership. I wanted to share stories that go beyond mere inspiration and ignite transformation—stories that speak to those who feel unseen, unheard, and undervalued in a rapidly changing world. Writing was my way of becoming the guide I once sought, leaving a trail for others to follow.

Talk about “The Ethical Imperative.”

“The Ethical Imperative” is both a request and a demand for leaders to re-imagine their role in business. It demands that leaders prioritize people over profit, that they take responsibility for the communities their companies affect, and that they lead with conscience in every decision. At the same time, it’s a request for each of us to rise to the challenge of creating a more just and equitable future. The book draws from my own experiences navigating a large organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, where I saw firsthand the importance of ethical decision-making. It’s a call to action for current and future leaders to step into a new paradigm, one where leadership is about building bridges, creating lasting change, and ensuring the wellbeing of the people and the planet.

What did you learn about yourself in creating your book?

Writing my first book was a process of deep reflection. I learned that I have a strong sense of responsibility—not just to the ideas I put forward but to the people who will read and, hopefully, act upon them. I also discovered how much of my personal journey and values have shaped my leadership philosophy. The process required vulnerability and the willingness to explore difficult questions about leadership, ethics, and the role we all play in shaping society. More than anything, I learned that I am driven by the desire to inspire change, not just within organizations, but also within individuals.

What keeps you motivated in such a competitive industry as patents?

What keeps me motivated in the patent industry is the constant evolution of technology and ideas. Every case is an opportunity to protect something new, something that could potentially change the world. There’s a sense of responsibility in being the bridge between innovation and protection, helping inventors secure the future of their ideas. Beyond that, I’m motivated by the impact these inventions can have—on industries, on communities, and on society as a whole. The drive to be a part of that process, to support creativity while ensuring legal protection, keeps me engaged every day. There are also few women and Black Americans in this profession. It was important for me to represent the best of my community at the vanguard of innovation in Silicon Valley.

What was your proudest accomplishment as a professional?

One of my proudest moments was leading UPS’s legal response during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Operation Warp Speed. Helping ensure the safe and timely delivery of vaccines and medical supplies to billions around the world was an incredibly meaningful experience. It wasn’t just about handling the legal complexities; it was about being part of a collective effort to save lives and provide hope during a global crisis. That moment reminded me of the power of leadership and the profound impact our work can have on the world.

What was the greatest challenge you had to overcome?

The most difficult challenge I’ve faced was navigating the intense pressures of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The weight of responsibility was immense—not just in terms of legal compliance and operational decisions, but also in the moral obligation to prioritize the health and wellbeing of people. Balancing corporate demands with the urgent need for ethical leadership was an ongoing challenge, but it reinforced my belief that real leadership is about doing what’s right, even when it’s hard. That experience tested my resilience, but it also deepened my commitment to leading with conscience.

What would you advise a would-be author?