Jacqueline “Bouvier” Copeland, Ph.D., the visionary founder of Black Philanthropy Month (BPM), is stepping down as leader and chairwoman after more than a decade of transformative work in philanthropy and social justice in a bid to usher BPM into a new era. Under Copeland’s leadership, BPM has become a global cultural movement, now celebrated in more countries than Black History Month.

To usher BPM into its next era, Copeland will be passing the baton to Floyd Jones, founder of the BackBlack movement. Jones, is a trailblazer in community-driven philanthropy, and brings a bold new vision to BPM. Known for raising over $2 million for Black-led nonprofits through BackBlack, he is poised to expand BPM’s initiatives and deepen its global impact.

A lifelong advocate for equity, Copeland is widely regarded as one of the top philanthropists globally and a trailblazer in advancing equity in philanthropy, social justice, and the arts. She founded BPM to elevate Black voices in philanthropy, transforming it into a powerful global platform.

Since 2011, BPM has engaged more than 100 million participants across more than 60 countries, spotlighting the powerful contributions of Black philanthropy and addressing the systemic inequities that see only 1 percent to 2 percent of U.S. philanthropic and venture capital funding reaching Black communities. Its mission remains steadfast—celebrating Black giving and mobilizing resources to address funding gaps. It will continue to inspire collective action for equity and justice, honoring Copeland’s foundational work while adapting to meet today’s challenges.