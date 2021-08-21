Salome Asega To Head New Museum’s Cultural Incubator

Salome Asega is the new director of NEW INC, the New Museum’s cultural incubator founded in 2013. The New Museum is New York City’s only museum exclusively devoted to contemporary art.

Asega, whose tenure became effective July 25, oversees 100 creative entrepreneurs, a community of 600 alumni, and a distinguished group of mentors, steering plans for future growth. She succeeds Stephanie Pereira, who concluded a three-year stint in May 2021 in which she fostered a diverse membership community and led a virtual program throughout the pandemic. Asega joins NEW INC from the Ford Foundation, where she served as the inaugural New Media Art Research Fellow for Creativity and Free Expression for the past four years. At Ford, she supported research to define hybrid approaches in the art and technology ecosystem. In 2018, she co-curated a two-day conference for the presidents of five major U.S. foundations on Art and AI. She currently teaches speculative and critical design classes in the MFA Design and Technology program at Parsons School of Design.

Asega also has an extensive history with the New Museum, assisting with a project in the Museum’s Education department in 2014; as a member of the NEW INC community in 2016-2017; and serving as an IdeasCity Fellow in 2017. While at NEW INC, she incubated POWRPLNT, a digital arts education non-profit based in Bushwick co-founded with a small group of artists.

Asega received her MFA from Parsons School of Design at The New School in design and technology.