Mercedes AMG GLE63 S Coupe has Power and Brains

The Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupe joins the high-class SUV category with its aggressive design, super luxury, and a hand-crafted V8 that generates a staggering 603 horsepower. But, starting at a price tag of $116,000 MSRP, is it worth the bucks?

A week-long drive in this super-high SUV convinced me of its superior performance, muscle, and intelligence. Without hesitation, the hand-crafted 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine raced from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. The GLE is so powerful and smooth that I had to stay focused on not exceeding speed limits.

There’s no question, the AMG GLE 63 S, was built for the racetrack. Unfortunately, many of its buyers will probably never experience its full potential. However, it is good to know that you have more power and control than most other vehicles on the road. Admittingly, for most people, it’s more of a status symbol than a muscle car.

It is smooth and fast thanks to a mild-hybrid system labeled “EQ Boost.” The 48-volt electric motor replaces a traditional starter and is positioned between the engine and nine-speed transmission to give it an extra 21 horsepower with 184 lb-ft of torque.

The GLE is excellent for cruising along the highway or racing around sharp curves. An active stabilization system prevents roll, and an adaptive damping and air suspension system help increase comfort. Altogether, the combination helps to maintain the balance and command of the road.

The power in the GLE 63 S, managed by advanced computing technology, allows the transmission and steering to adjust to individual driving preferences. They include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race, Trail, and Sand.

When driving in the Comfort mode, the vehicle’s traction and stability interact more to control the CUV. However, operating in the Sports or Racing modes give the driver more freedom to let go.

The 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, loaded with luxury conveniences like Nappa leather with diamond stitching and carbon-fiber trim, is everywhere you touch. The metallic paint job, rectangular exhaust pipes, 22-inch cross-spoke wheels, and large AMG front grille make it easy to spot.

The GLE comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. In addition, there are endless ways to customize the interior and mood, including 64-color ambient lighting that allows multiple customization levels.

Optional features increased the price to $133,830 on the test vehicle. Upgrades included AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, heated massage ventilated front seats, performance steering wheel wrapped in carbon fiber, a head-up display, high-end Burmester surround sound system and a host of active safety features.

Other models in the GLE family includes the Mercedes GLE350 ($54,750), 450 ($62,500), 580 ($70,000), AMG 53 ($70,000), and the AMG GLE 63 S sedan priced around $113,000 MSRP.

