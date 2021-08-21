Naledi Nyahuma Seck, Vice President, DE&I at The Orchard

Naledi Nyahuma Seck joined The Orchard, a global music distribution company, as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Based in Los Angeles, Nyahuma Seck reports to Colleen Theis, The Orchard’s chief operating officer, and works closely with Tiffany R. Warren, executive vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Sony Music Group. She will continue the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, and establish talent pipelines and employee development programs.

Prior to joining The Orchard, Nyahuma Seck served as senior director, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, at Universal Music Group, where she managed a team of diversity advisors for the company’s labels and business units since 2019. During her time there, she also served as the co-chair of Internal/Institutional Change for Universal Music’s Task Force for Meaningful Change.

“The Orchard has demonstrated a commitment to empower artists and labels, uplift employees, and inspire fans to create a more equitable society. These are commitments and values that I personally believe in, and am invested in,” said Nyahuma Seck. “Music is a valuable connector of people. As we record this chapter in history, it is imperative that we show compassion while we educate and elevate our communities, and take collective action through our efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The Orchard has pledged to focus on instituting fair practices across the board and making the company “a place that truly fosters equity and inclusion,” Theis said.