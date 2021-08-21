MUFG Hires Okeatta Brown as I&D Head, Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world’s leading financial groups, hired Okeatta Brown as Head of Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) for the Americas. She will be based in Charlotte, N.C., and report to Amy Ward, chief human resources officer for the Americas.

A nationally recognized leader in diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and engagement, Brown will lead the I&D team and provide direction and support to MUFG’s Executive I&D Council. She will also serve as a link between MUFG’s enterprise resource groups and business unit I&D councils to drive further success on diversity commitments.

Brown joins MUFG from Wells Fargo, where she held leadership roles for the past two decades. Her diverse background includes strategy, transformation, and program development for various workforce, marketplace, and social impact and sustainability initiatives. She was most recently senior vice president and Lead External Engagement Strategist for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion.

Brown earned a M.B.A. from Montreat College, a private Christian liberal arts school in Montreat, N.C., and is a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MUFG offers commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing services worldwide, including in the US. At March 31, 2021, its U.S. operations showed total assets of $331 billion.