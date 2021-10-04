Kesia Sondrini Named Managing Director, Advisor Relationship Management, for Capital Wealth Planning

Kesia Sondrini joined the senior management team at Capital Wealth Planning LLC as managing director of Advisor Relationship Management, becoming the only African American in the investment advisory firm’s leadership.

Sondrini brings to the CWP team more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry as a leader in key management roles with Wells Fargo and HSBC. She joined CWP in 2019, serving in her most recent role as the firm’s director of Internal Sales for more than two years.

In her new role, Sondrini acts as the liaison between CWP and broker/dealer partners’ internal teams nationwide. She also collaborates with the firm’s board members on strategic business development initiatives, manages the internal sales team with an eye for exceptional client service, and is the heartbeat of communication within the firm and across its partnerships.

Additionally, she drives internal marketing campaigns and public relations as an ambassador for the boutique, high-touch CWP brand.

Described by CWP founder and CIO Kevin Simpson as “a powerhouse for our firm’s growth,” Sondrini holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. As a vital member of the CWP leadership team, she continues to energetically drive the firm’s continued growth, orchestrating and implementing new business in coordination with the operations and compliance teams, Simpson says.

Founded in 2005, Capital Wealth Planning is an SEC-registered fee-only investment advisory firm based in Naples, Fla. Ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021 as one of the top 50 fastest growing SEC-registered investment advisors in the country, it has approximately $4 billion of assets under management.