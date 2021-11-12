Wells Fargo Names New Supplier Diversity Head

Wells Fargo & Company named Priscilla Wallace head of supplier diversity. She reports to Barb Kubicki-Hicks, chief procurement officer, with a dotted line to Kelley Cornish, head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion Program Management Office and Enterprise Initiatives.

In her new role, Wallace leads a team of supplier diversity professionals to build relationships within the communities Wells Fargo serves through the development, inclusion, and utilization of certified minority, women, LGBTQ, veteran, disability-owned and small business enterprises.

She will implement an integrated approach with strategic sourcing, procurement, and the company’s lines of business to generate increased opportunities for certified diverse suppliers.

Wells Fargo’s supplier diversity program is a key part of the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). The company is on track for its eighth consecutive year of spending more than $1 billion with certified diverse suppliers.

Through the first half of 2021, it spent more than 13 percent of total controllable spend with diverse suppliers, surpassing the financial services industry average of 10 percent.

Wallace joined Wells Fargo in October, bringing more than two decades of supply chain and diversity, equity, and inclusion experience to her new position. Prior to joining Wells Fargo, she was vice president of supplier diversity since 2016 at Foodbuy – Compass Group.

She previously served as vice president of corporate development and executive director for Charlotte Minority Economic Development Initiative and spent 13 years in supply chain and diversity leadership roles at the American Red Cross.

Wallace has received numerous career accolades, including recognition in 2020 and 2018 as one of the Top 25 Diversity Women in Power by Diversity Plus, Inc., and Top 50 Omni awards for multicultural businesses in 2018 and 2019. She is a graduate of Delta State University.