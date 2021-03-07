TNJ honoree Lesleigh Irish-Underwood Assumes C-Suite Role at MetroPlusHealth

MetroPlusHealth, a subsidiary of the nation’s largest public health system, New York City Health + Hospitals, named Lesleigh Irish-Underwood to its newly created role of Chief Brand and External Relations Officer.

A 2018 recipient of The Network Journal’s 25 Influential Black Women in Business Award, Irish-Underwood joins MetroPlusHealth from United Way of New York City, where she served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. She now reports to Talya Schwartz M.D., MetroPlusHealth’s president and CEO.

“As a native New Yorker who has built her career on serving New York City’s most challenged and underserved communities, it is a privilege to bring my experience and local-market insights to the MetroPlusHealth team in support of the plan’s mission of inclusive, customer-centered, quality-driven care,” Irish-Underwood said. “I am thrilled to be working with Dr. Schwartz and an outstanding leadership team to build even stronger connections with our members, providers, and communities.”

Lloyd Williams, president and CEO of The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and recently retired chair of the Customer Experience & Marketing Committee of MetroPlus Health board of directors, endorsed her appointment, saying it “will significantly enhance the growth and effectiveness of MetroPlus Health.”

MetroPlusHealth says more than 600,000 New Yorkers to date subscribe to its health coverage. In her new role, Irish-Underwood is responsible for the stewardship and execution of brand strategy, including product marketing, strategic communications, media relations, community and government relations, member experience, special events, and data-driven marketing innovation.

Irish-Underwood was a 25-year veteran of the consumer publishing industry prior to transitioning to the nonprofit sector. The Stony Brook University graduate held leadership roles at the Knopf Publishing Group of Random House, Pearson, and Kensington Publishing. She is a member of the Chief Marketing Officer Council’s North American Advisory Board, the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation Board, and Brooklyn Community Board 5.