Tia Dole Is The New Executive Director At The Steve Fund

The Steve Fund, the nation’s leading organization focused on the mental health of young people of color, appointed Tia Dole, Ph.D., its new executive director, effective Feb. 1.

Dole will leverage her expertise as a licensed clinical psychologist, seasoned executive, and long-time advocate for youth of color to provide leadership and strategic direction as the Steve Fund seeks to accelerate its growth and increase its impact.

She joins the organization “at a time of urgent need as our nation faces a reckoning with racial equity, mental health, and public health,” says Evan Rose, co-founder, and President of the Board of The Steve Fund.

Prior to joining to The Steve Fund, Dole was the chief clinical operations officer at The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. Prior to that she was the director of Psychological Services and Training at North Central Bronx Hospital and the Director of Training at Jacobi Medical Center.

Dole has a master’s degree in developmental psychopathology from Columbia University, Teacher’s College. She received a Fulbright Fellowship to study forensic psychology in Switzerland and completed a doctorate in clinical psychology at Fordham University. She focused her studies on LGBTQ folks, youth of color and early psychosis.

One of her passions is normalizing mental health conditions within communities of color and helping people get access to services.

Dole is a published author and has served on several committees, including The National Lifeline’s Lifeline Standards, Training & Practices Committee, and currently is a board member for the National Association of Crisis Center Directors.