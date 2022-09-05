The Redesigned 2022 Genesis G80 Gets Sportier

The luxurious 2022 Genesis G80 appears more expensive than its price. Positioned between the smaller Genesis G70 and the larger Genesis G90 sedans, it gets my vote for class-leading performance, handling, and style in the luxury sedan segment.

After six years as Hyundai Motors’ luxury division, the redesigned Genesis G80 received J.D. Power’s top ranking for the 2022 U.S. “Second Overall Among Premium Brands” and number one in its “Appeal Study” for Performance, Execution, and Appeal.

It’s hard not to notice the G80’s well-portioned design and European flair. Relatively new to the luxury class, many onlookers wonder who makes it, and some of my friends have traded in their luxury vehicles for a Genesis.

The Genesis originally debuted as a Hyundai in 2008, and in 2017, it spun off as a separate luxury division, adding more sedans and an SUV. Taking cues from Lamborghini and Bentley Motors, Genesis models have a unique upscale design that distinguishes it from other premium luxury brands.

The 2022 Genesis G80 was redesigned in 2021 and added the sport model in 2022 with unique features that include 21-inch wheels, rear-wheel steering, and sports performance.

I tested the 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Sport that came with a three-spoke steering wheel, sport aluminum, carbon fiber materials, quilted sports seats, rear-wheel SUV, and a sport-tuned suspension.

Models/Pricing: The 2022 Genesis G80 2.5T comes in six trim levels: the G80 2.5T Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) ($48,000), G80 Advanced ($52,600), G80 Prestige ($56,900), G80 All-Wheel Drive (AWD) ($51,150), G80 AWD Advanced ($55,750), and G80 AWD Prestige ($59,450).

The 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T comes in three ranges: The G80 AWD Sport ($63,400), G80 3.5T Sport Prestige with all-season tires ($69,750), and G80 3.5T Sport Prestige with summer tires ($70,250).

Power: The 2022 Genesis 2.5T models are powered by a 2.5L I4 T-GDI engine that gets 300 horsepower. It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, a multi-link front/rear suspension, and ventilated front and rear disc brakes.

The Genesis G80 3.5T Sport is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder that generates 375 horsepower at 391 lb-ft of torque.

All models come with a long list of standard safety, high-tech, and performance features that includes stability control, highway-driving assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, smart cruise control, LED Daytime lights, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and much more.

Additional options and packages are 20- or 21-inch wheels, premium audio, upgraded materials, heads-up display, larger instrument cluster, attention warning alerts, or sport tuning.

Fuel Economy: The G80 2.5T averages 23 City/32 Highway mpg, while the 3.5T averages 17 City/26 Highway mpg.

All Genesis vehicles include valet service with complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pick-up for three years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

