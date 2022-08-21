2022 Ford Mach-E All-Electric Compact SUV

In its second year of production, the all-electric 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV halted production due to high demand. Introduced last year, the Mach-E is equipped with the latest technology, has an eye-catching design, and has plenty of interior space.

The Mustang Mach-E is part of Ford’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The company is investing more than $22 billion to lead the industry. The plan also includes the Ford F150 EV and transit vans.

The Mach-E adopted the iconic Mustang nametag from its popular sports car to describe the racing attributes of its crossover EV. It combines the quickness of the Mustang with the utility of a popular-selling SUV.

Models/Pricing: The 2022 Mach-E comes in five versions that include the Mach E Select ($44,995)), Premium ($49,875), California Route 1 ($53,550), GT ($63,095), and the GT Performance Edition ($66,095). Even at these prices, Ford cannot keep up with demand.

EV Power: The 2022 Mustang Mach-E offers a standard 70.0-kWh or a 91.0-kWh extended-range battery that ranges from 266 to 480 horsepower. The sportier GT performance model ups the power to 480 horses with 634 lb-ft of torque.

Behind the wheel of the Premium model, which is super quiet and fun to drive, the Mach-E races from going from zero to 60 in just 4.8 seconds. Zero-to-60-time ranges from 6.1 to 3.5 seconds, depending on the battery power.

eMPG Range: The 2022 Ford Mach-E offers several battery options that range from 290 to over 300 miles on a full charge with the extended range battery. For 2022, the battery capacity was increased to keep up with competitors. The extended range battery achieves 346 horsepower with 428 lb-ft of torque and has an EPA estimated range of 303 miles per charge with the rear-wheel drive model. The all-wheel drive version reduces the driving range to 270 miles.

The 2022 Mach-E can be recharged on a 120-volt outlet overnight, which adds about 30 miles, or up to 80 percent on a 240-volt outlet. In addition, owners can order and have a certified technician install a Ford fast charger that will recharge the battery in a few hours.

Unfortunately, because of high demand, the 2022 model is no longer available. But pre-orders for the 2023 model can be made at local dealerships.

The good news is that the 2023 Mach-E will add a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. LFP batteries contain nickel or cobalt and are cheaper, recharge faster, and can be charged up to 100 percent without depleting battery life.

The 2023 model is expected to have an increased range, improved regenerative braking to recharge the battery on the go, and can be recharged in just 45 minutes on a fast charger.

