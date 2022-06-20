2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid vs. Tucson Hybrid SUVs

Since Hyundai introduced its first SUV in 2000 – the Santa Fe – the Korean automaker has rapidly expanded its trucks in the U.S. Hyundai, which launched in the U.S. in 1996, has risen from zero to about 9.7% share of the U.S car market, according to Cox Automotive.

Hyundai vehicles continue to impress me with the quality and affordability of their SUVs. I was further convinced during my recent test drives in the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe and redesigned Tucson hybrids.

Both vehicles have excellent gas mileage and are equipped with the latest safety and tech features. The Tucson Hybrid averages 37 city/36 highway mpg, while the base model Santa Fe Hybrid averages 36 city/31 highway MPG. However, fuel estimates vary based on engine size and options. Both models offer a plug-in-hybrid that significantly improves MPG.

Although choosing a crossover Hybrid SUV from Hyundai can be complex since it has multiple SUVs with similar characteristics. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a compact hybrid that starts at $29,350 MSRP, while the larger Santa Fe hybrid is a mid-size SUV that is a bit larger and starts at $33,900 MSRP.

Both vehicles are excellent choices and deciding which one to buy ultimately comes down to price or size. They both seat five passengers and are fully loaded with standard equipment. However, the Tucson wheelbase is 10-inches shorter at 105.5-inches compared to 108.9-inches for the Santa Fe.

Models/Price: The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid models include: Blue, SEL Premium, and Limited. They range in price from $33,900 to $41,345 MSRP, consisting of a destination charge of $1,185.

The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson Blue hybrid model starts around $29,350 and goes up to $37,500 MSRP for the top-of-line Limited version.

Power: The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid model is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged I-4 engine paired with a 44.2-kilowatt electric motor. Together they generate 226 horsepower and are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson hybrid also features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that combine to produce 226 horsepower.

Both vehicles are exciting and eager to take off and maneuver in city and highway traffic. The six-speed automatic transmission is responsive and shifts smoothly.

Fuel Economy: The EPA estimates that the Tucson hybrid averages 37 mpg city/36 highway mpg, or 38/38 mpg for the Blue edition. The base model, Santa Fe hybrid, gets 36 city/31 highway mpg, while the higher trim models average 33 mpg city/30 highway.

Hyundai produces a full lineup of SUVs from sub-compact, compact, mid-size full-size, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric. The automaker plans to start making the new plug-in hybrid Santa Fe this fall. The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, with an all-electric range of 298 to 315 miles, just hit dealerships. The other EV option includes the 2022 Hyundai Kona, with an EPA range of 258 miles on a full charge.

For a complimentary subscription to the latest car and truck reviews, visit www.decisivemedia.net. Experienced by Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.