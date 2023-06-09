The Executive Leadership Council Names Fabian Wilburn Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) appointed Fabian Wilburn as its chief legal and human resources officer.

Milburn will ensure that The ELC’s policies and activities comply with laws and regulations, overseeing business transactions and minimizing legal risks for staff and members of the board, leading the human resources team as its business advisor, assisting in managing the efforts of the board of directors, and leading advocacy initiatives that reflect the organization’s support for public policies.

Milburn previously served as chief of staff and chief legal officer for the Brooklyn Museum, and as chief operating officer for Zeitgeist Reach, a Black female-founded technology start-up focused on recruiting and up-skilling individuals without a college degree. He has extensive expertise in the media sector, having served in senior leadership roles at Oxygen Media, Warner Bros., and Amazon’s Audible division.

Milburn is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and The Washington College of Law at The American University. A member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, he is an advisor to Penn State Piazza Center, which focuses on best practices for responsible Greek life on the nation’s college campuses, and a board member of the Viola E. Milburn Bridging the Gap Foundation.

The ELC works to increase the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises, and is committed to building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders. The organization’s membership comprises more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, board directors at Fortune 1000 and global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms.