The 2024 Nissan Ariya isn’t just another SUV; it’s a statement about the future of electric mobility and Nissan’s commitment to innovation. I recently had the privilege of test-driving this futuristic electric vehicle (EV) and was impressed by its quick acceleration and performance.

The Ariya’s exterior design is a testament to Nissan’s “Timeless Japanese Futurism” philosophy. Its sleek lines, bold stance, and distinctive lighting elements make it stand out from the crowd. Stepping inside, I was greeted by a luxurious cabin with dual 12.3-inch displays dominating the dashboard, providing a seamless and intuitive interface for all my infotainment needs.

EV Power: Under the hood, the Ariya offers two electric options – a 63-kWh battery or an 87-kWh long-range powertrain. The electric motors deliver instant torque, propelling the Ariya from 0 to 60 mph in just a few seconds. Thanks to the advanced suspension system, the ride is smooth and refined. The available e-4ORCE (e-Force) dual-motor all-wheel drive system delivers responsive acceleration, precise handling, and enhanced stability, especially in challenging road conditions.

Advanced Technology: The Ariya is also packed with cutting-edge technology. The ProPILOT Assist 2.0 system takes driver assistance to the next level, allowing hands-off driving under certain conditions, and the innovative ProPILOT Park system will autonomously park the vehicle.

Charging: The Ariya can be charged at home on a 110—or 240-volt outlet, as well as at public charging and DC fast-charging stations. While Level 3 chargers take about 35 minutes for an 80% charge, a Level 2 home and public charge takes up to 10.5 hours. The company also plans to provide an adapter to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations next year.

Safety: Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is standard on all models. It includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Bean Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking.

Models/Price: The 2024 Nissan Ariya offers many options to consider your needs and budget. It is a stylish, spacious, and technologically advanced electric SUV that is more advanced than the outgoing Nissan Leaf. The trim levels include:

Engage: The Engage trim starts at $40,980 MSRP. It has a smaller battery and a 216-mile range. It adds a panoramic moonroof, a premium sound system, and a larger infotainment display.

Venture+: It starts at $42,580 MSRP and has a longer range at 305 miles per charge. It offers a comfortable, well-equipped interior and a range of standard safety features.

Evolve: Starting at $45,580 MSRP. The Evolve trim includes a more powerful motor and additional driver-assistance features, such as ProPILOT Assist 2.0.

Engage+: Priced at $46,580 MSRP. This trim level adds e-4ORCE all-wheel drive, enhancing performance and stability.

Empower+: The MSRP starts at $49,080. The Empower+ trim includes all the advanced safety features, an 87-kWh lithium-ion battery, and luxury materials.

Platinum+: The top-of-the-line Platinum+ trim, starting at $55,580 MSRP, offers a luxurious interior with premium materials, advanced technology, and a more powerful powertrain.