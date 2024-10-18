Luxury EV Debut of the Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus has finally entered the electric vehicle market with the 2024 RZ450e, making its EV Luxury statement. Building upon the success of its gas-powered models, the Lexus RZ450e blends performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology into a compact luxury SUV.

While Lexus remains committed to a fully electric lineup by 2035, Toyota’s luxury division may have to modify its plans with the slow growth of EV sales. Meanwhile, the RZ is expected to be reengineered in 2026 to extend its driving range.

One of the RZ450e’s most striking features is its unconventional yoke steering wheel. While it may take some time to get used to, it offers a unique driving experience that enhances the vehicle’s futuristic feel. The interior is equally impressive, with ample legroom and cargo space, making it suitable for daily commutes and longer road trips.

Models/Price: The 2024 Lexus RZ includes four trim levels: the RZ300e Premium ($55,15), the RZ450e Premium ($59,850), the RZ300e Luxury ($60,880), and the top-of-line RZ450e Luxury ($65,580), which I tested.

Battery: The RZ450e is powered by a dual-motor setup that delivers 308 horsepower under the hood. It’s a quick and capable EV with plenty of power for spirited driving. Compared to some competitors in its class, the battery range is short, but the RZ450e can be quickly charged on a Level 3 fast charger.

The RZ450e uses a 63.4-kWh battery that delivers a driving range of 220 miles on a single charge, while the RZ300e gets an estimated 266 miles. Both are lower than many of its competitors. However, it can be recharged in 30 minutes on a Level 3 fast charger, 8 to 12 hours on a Level 2, and up to 30 hours on a Level 1 charger. While specific charging times may vary depending on the charging infrastructure, the RZ450e is designed to minimize downtime.

Performance: The RZ450e’s electric powertrain delivers smooth and instantaneous acceleration, making it a joy to drive. The vehicle’s handling is precise and responsive, thanks to its advanced suspension system.

Lexus equipped the RZ450e with cutting-edge technologies, including an infotainment system with a 14.0-inch touchscreen display that is intuitive and user-friendly. Advanced driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, provide added safety and convenience.

Its modern design and high-quality materials characterize the RZ450e’s interior. The exterior styling is sleek and sophisticated, with distinctive Lexus design cues.

The Luxury trim level offers a range of premium upgrades, including leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. These enhancements elevate the driving experience and contribute to the RZ450e’s luxurious appeal.

MPGe: The RZ comes with standard 18-inch wheels, which average 115 MPGe city and 98 on the highway. The optional 20-inch wheels drop the MPGe to 102 in the city and 87 on the highway.

