Tanya M. Branch, Esq., Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

Tanya M. Branch, Esq.

Managing Partner

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

New York, NY

Tanya M. Branch, Esq. is the managing partner of the New York office of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. (QPWB), focusing on complex general liability, personal injury, and casualty claims involving premises liability and negligent security, motor vehicle accidents, construction-related claims, product liability, and civil rights defense. She joined QPWB in April 2019 after resigning from Brody & Branch LLP, a boutique firm she cofounded. “I attribute my success to Neil Brody, a mentor for 25 years,” she says.

“Brody and Branch represented a dynamic working environment and thriving law practice, which involved countless hours of litigation insights, interpreting strategies, and trial techniques that have proven to be the cornerstone of my continued progress.” Branch’s reputation as a highly competent, well-organized, outgoing attorney with a resilient presence in the courtroom — evidenced by the numerous and successful outcomes, defense verdicts, settlement resolutions, and mediation results for her clients — has made her a sought-after trial lawyer.

She is an independent thinker but also a team player, she asserts. “Navigating through challenging cases successfully has impacted my reverence [for my clients]. I enjoy mentoring and empowering others as well,” she states. Branch also attributes her success to her children who inspire her to be better today than she was yesterday, she says. She explains,

“My children are responsible, reliable, dependable, and trusting. Their attributes allow me to focus on being an effective managing partner and aggressive trial attorney. They are my inspiration for excellence.” A soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Branch states she will always commit to “being hardworking, incredibly independent, and always striving to build my own destiny.”

Branch has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Binghamton University and completed her law degree at Touro Law School. She is a member of the New York Trial Lawyers Association, Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association, and Metropolitan Black Bar Association. Women Going The Distance