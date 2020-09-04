Tabrina L. Davis, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Tabrina L. Davis

Vice President

Marketing, Communictions & Web Strategy

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Memphis, Tenn.

Tabrina L. Davis was all set for a career in broadcast journalism when a single question changed her trajectory. “After turning down an offer from CNN, my former boss from a Chicago NBC affiliate asked me if I would be interested in a public relations job at a firm. I thought, ‘why not’?” Davis says.

After more than 25 years in industries as varied as healthcare, education, utilities, and defense, Davis is now vice president of marketing, communications and web strategy for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) system, in Memphis, Tenn. “I’ve enjoyed a rewarding career with incredible opportunities, which has given me the courage to be bold, innovative, and take calculated risks.

As a leader, I also understand the importance of nurturing and developing others to be their very best,” she states. Having joined last August, Davis still considers herself fairly new to MLH, a 100-year-old institution with a history of caring for patients and families, regardless of their ability to pay. She was particularly attracted to the Methodist mission to “improve every life we touch.”

“In today’s environment, where organizations are required to do more with less,” she comments, “I ensure that my team has all the tools they need to do their best work. I demonstrate through my actions what I expect from others. I am not afraid to roll up my sleeves to get the work done.” Davis serves on the board for the Howard County Maryland Chapter of The Society, Inc., a national organization of professional women of color dedicated to enhancing, exposing, and promoting youth in the arts for the betterment of our communities.

She previously served on the board for the Chicago Children’s Advocacy center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Illinois State University, and a master’s in the same discipline from the University of Iowa.