Tameka Bradley Hobbs Selected as New Manager of African American Research Library and Cultural Center

Tameka Bradley Hobbs, Ph.D., is the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Opened in October 2002, AARLCC is the third public research library of its kind in the United States, with specialized archival collections dedicated to the study of the culture and history of African Americans and others of African descent. A part of the Broward County Libraries system, it offers educational, recreational, and cultural programs for all ages in its local community.

Hobbs has extensive expertise in African American history, public history and antiracism education. Her previous roles include serving as the director of Projects and Programs for the John G. Riley Center and Museum in Tallahassee, Fla.; program and education coordinator for the Library of Virginia in Richmond; and executive director of the A. Philip Randolph Institute for Law, Race, Social Justice, and Economic Policy at Edward Waters University.

Most recently, she served as associate provost for Academic Affairs at Florida Memorial University and the founding director of the institution’s Social Justice Institute.

Hobbs was founding president (2016-2018) of the South Florida Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). She currently chairs the board of directors for South Florida People of Color (SFPoC), a non-profit organization in Miami Shores, Fla., which is dedicated to eradicating racism through education and advocacy.

Hobbs is a member of the board of directors for the Florida Historical Society. The author of Democracy Abroad, Lynching at Home: Racial Violence in Florida (2015), she won the 2015 Florida Book Award for Florida Nonfiction and the 2016 Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Award from the Florida Historical Society.

“Dr. Hobbs’ passion for social justice, education and civic engagement aligns with Broward County Library’s mission to meet the changing needs of our neighbors and communities,” said Allison Grubbs, director of Broward County Libraries. “We look forward to the great things she will accomplish here.”

Hobbs holds master’s and doctoral degrees from Florida State University.