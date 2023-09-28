Robin L. Robin is Corporation for Supportive Housing’s New Chief People and Administrative Officer

The Corporation for Supportive Housing, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) championing affordable housing nationwide, appointed Robin L. Robin to oversee its human resources and recruitment, information technology, and administration functions.

With her new title as chief people and administration officer, Robin will be key to the development and implementation of CSH’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, which seeks to bolster staff, culture, systems, and infrastructure, as well as foster an equitable workplace and culture of belonging. She also will lead efforts to streamline technology, cybersecurity, and administrative processes.

Robin brings to her new role more than 30 years of experience in human resources, IT, and facilities management for various nonprofit organizations. Prior to joining CSH she was director of human resources at Primary Care Development Corporation, a national CDFI and technical assistance provider focused on boosting healthcare services. She has served as associate vice president of human resources at The Fortune Society, and held various executive HR roles at the New York Hall of Science, Girls, Inc., and the Citizens Committee for New York City, Inc.

Robin is a member of the National Human Services Assembly, a Washington, D.C.,-based association comprising more than 80 of the country’s largest national nonprofit human service organizations, a member of its Human Resources Council and a founding member of its Diversity & Inclusion Council. She holds 182 certifications and licenses, including in Excel PivotTables and Microsoft suites, human resources, diversity and inclusion, transformational change, leadership, and the business of songwriting.