The Golden State offers a number of the best places where one can have a peaceful life with their family. From scenic beach towns to quality schools to different outdoor activities there is every option available in California. Here is the list of the top 10 best places to live in California with families:

Best Family-Friendly Cities in California 1) Palo Alto — To satisfy your all educational needs

If you are looking for a place to give the best education to your children, Palo Alto is for you. Palo Alto offers high-quality education along with the best schools all over California. There are various prestigious universities and schools in Palo Alto which are famous worldwide. Along with educational benefits, the various outdoor activities and breathtaking natural beauty that Palo Alto are outstanding. The open spaces and stunning parks where families can go hiking, and picnics are heaven for the families.

2) Irvine — Best in terms of safety and security Irvine is the place that offers the best safety and security for families all over California. The city has also ranked first as the safest City in the United States. The low crime rates in Irvine provide peace of mind to the people living there. The city is also in the top position for its educational benefits, Irvine consists of some of the best schools which are best for children of all ages. Various festivals, cultures, and cultural events are also organized in the City regularly. The very famous global Village festival of Irvine is the perfect example of unity in diversity.

3) Thousand Oaks — Consists of rated School

Thousand Oaks is famous for some of the top-rated schools that provide excellent education to children. There are a lot of options available from public to private schools where parents can confidently send their children for a better life. The innovative teaching method and personalized focus on every single student make the schools of Thousand Oaks extraordinary. Thousand Oaks is also best in safety; the city is famous for its low crime rate and is also ranked as the safest city in California. It is a house of Green Parks which is best for a family outing.

4) San Ramon — Famous for its educational system

San Ramon’s vocational system is excellent. The schools of Saint Roman provide academic excellence along with personal development. San Roman is one of the best places for safety purposes the city has also ranked as the safest city in California. A low crime rate and a friendly neighborhood are all good family needs and San Ramon comprises both. San Offers services like numerous parks, open spaces, and sports fields.

5) Fremont — Home for educational system Fremont is home to families who are seeking the best education for their children. The high academic standard and commitment for student future are some of the services that Fremont Unified School provides. Family-friendly destinations such as Children’s Natural History Museum, and Aqua Adventure Water Park are some of the places where families can enjoy their weekend.

6) Santa Clara — Famous for educational opportunities If a family is seeking a high quality of education for their children the schools of Santa Clara are just for them. The United School of Santa Clara promises experience for excellent academics and personal growth of students. The comprehensive curriculum and innovative teaching methods of the faculties help the students to achieve success in their lives. The famous American Amusement Park is the main attraction of Santa Clara. Various concerts, sports events, and other family-oriented activities of Santa Clara are held in Levi’s stadium and the convention center.

7) Walnut Creek — Famous for high-quality education For families who need an excellent academic foundation for their children Walnut Creek is a place for them. The very famous Walnut Creek School District and the Acalanes Union High School District provide excellent Academy facilities to the students. The very safe and welcoming community of Walnut Creek makes it an ideal place to live with family. The city also ranks among the safest cities in California with a very low crime rate. The city is filled with cultural activities and the very famous lesser center of art provides musical facilities to the people of Walnut.

8) San Jose — Filled with top-rated School Families are looking for an exceptional education for their children. San Jose is the place for them. The very famous School provides educational benefits with different programs that are organized by the school for the total growth of students. San Jose is also filled with various family activities, during weekends families can go to various parks, museums, and tech interactive centers, where their children can get knowledge of science. There are almost 200 parks and various picnic areas which are perfect places for families to spend their weekends.

9) Davis — Best for academic excellence For families who are seeking high-level education for their children, for their total academic growth, Davis is the best place for them. The Davis Joint Unified School provides a well-rounded and comprehensive education to students. David is not the safest place and best for families to live. The easy transportation options and beautiful natural places of Davis are very good.

10) Carlsbad — Best for academic growth The schools of Carlsbad always privatize students’ personal growth and academic excellence. The Carlsbad Unified School is famous for its innovative teaching strategy and well-rounded education system. There are many private schools with additional educational benefits in Carlsbad. The state is safe for families and children. There are various parks and picnic spots for family weekends.