Top 10 Cheapest States to Live in the USA for Affordable Housing: Affordable housing is the dream of every individual, many Americans are searching for cheaper homes far from the chaos of the city. These are the Several States of the USA that offer affordable living without any sacrifice:

USA States With the Lowest Cost of Living 1) Mississippi

Mississippi is known as one of the United States’ cheaper states. It is situated in the southeastern region of the United States. In comparison to the national average the cost of living in Mississippi is comparatively low. Because of the low cost of housing, Mississippi is one of the cheapest states, and a person spending around $100 – $ 120 per day can easily have a peaceful life in Mississippi. The estimated population of Mississippi is 2.99 Million.

The lower rate of groceries, utility bills, and transportation costs are some of the reasons why Mississippi is one of the cheapest states in the USA. The citizens of Mississippi also get low property and income taxes. The tax benefits, low cost of living, and diverse economy are the factors of affordable housing that make the place attractive and economical to call home.

2) Arkansas

Arkansas is in the South Central region of the United States. The estimated population of Arkansas is 3.05 Million. A spend of around $110- $ 130 per day will give you a luxurious life in Arkansas. Compared to the National average, Arkansas offers low-cost housing. The tax advantage that Arkansas offers is great. The income tax and property tax in Arkansas are also low compared to other states so it comes in the list of cheapest states in the United States where living will be budget-friendly.

3) Alabama

Alabama is present in the southeastern region of the United States. A person who can spend $110- $ 130 can happily enjoy his life in Alabama. The estimated population of Alabama is 5.11 Million with an average housing rate of $ 30- $40 per day. For someone who is looking to give their family A comfortable life without any financial crisis, Alabama is waiting for them. The budget-friendly environment and attractive destinations are like the cherry on the cake.

With affordable healthcare services, low housing costs, economic opportunities, favorable tax benefits, and abundant recreational offerings, Alabama offers a high standard of life at a very low price.

4) Oklahoma Oklahoma is situated in the south-central part of the United States. The cost of living in Oklahoma is below the national average and a person who can spend around $120- $140 can easily enjoy his life in Oklahoma. The estimated population of Oklahoma is 4.08 million. The low cost of property tax in Oklahoma provides additional benefits to homeowners. The very low housing cost with additional discounts on groceries, utilities, and healthcare makes Oklahoma the first choice of those who want to live a luxurious budget-friendly life. The natural beauty and strong sense of community are some of the Other benefits of Oklahoma.

5) Kansas Kansas is situated in the mid-western region of the United States. The cost of living in Kansas is slightly higher than previous states of the list. Anyone who can spend around $130- $ 150 per day can easily spend his life in Kansas. The estimated population of Kansas is 2.93 million. Kansas offers housing Cops with a variety of other options to live a peaceful life. The relatively low unemployment rate and competitive job market in Kansas provide economic stability in the state in comparison to larger urban areas.

The rate of everyday essentials such as health care utilities and groceries are also low, making the state appealing to those who don’t want to stretch their dollars further.

6) Indiana Indiana is present in the mid-Western region of the United States. The cost of living in Indiana is comparatively low from other urban states and a person who can spend around $130-$150 can happily enjoy his life in Indiana. The estimated population of Indiana is 6.87 million.

The housing cost in Indiana is relatively below the national average. For housing, Indiana offers options like urban apartments to suburban homes, so it all depends on one Budget. The property tax of Indiana is also low which is an extra benefit for the homeowners. The job market and growing economy open doors for various opportunities for the people of Indiana.

7) Tennessee Tennessee is in the Southeastern region of the United States. The living cost in Tennessee is very low, anyone who can spend around $140- $160 can live a peaceful life in Tennessee. The estimated population of Tennessee is 7.17 million. The housing costs are also low outside the major cities; the state has no income tax. This is the significant reason why Tennessee is the first choice of the United States people.

The daily essentials like utilities and groceries are lower than the average cost with the additional discounts on transportation and healthcare.

8) Kentucky Kentucky is situated in the Southeastern part of the United States. The cost of living in Kentucky is almost similar to Tennessee, anyone who can afford $ 140- $160 can settle in Kentucky. The estimated population of Kentucky is 4.53 million with a very low housing cost. The tax benefits that Kentucky offers contribute to its affordable lifestyle, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. There is a very low unemployment rate and the job market of Kentucky is continuously growing.

9) Missouri Missouri is present in the heart of downtown. The living cost of Missouri is slightly higher than Kentucky, anyone who can spend around $150- $ 170 can spend a peaceful life in Missouri. The estimated population of Missouri is 6.21 million. The housing costs are relatively low with budget-friendly services.

10) Michigan Michigan is present in the upper midwestern region of the United States. Anyone who can spend around $150- $170 has a peaceful life in Michigan. The estimated population of Michigan is 10.03 million. The cost of living is relatively low and Michigan provides various job and educational opportunities with additional benefits.

