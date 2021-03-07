New 2021 Acura TLX Defines Luxury and Sportiness

The all-new 2021 Acura TLX, re-engineered with new engines, sports performance, and a new generation all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, reinforces Acura’s competitiveness in the premium luxury sports category. Another move by Acura to distinguish its premium luxury performance models in the crowded segment.

The new TLX, based on Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance brand direction, has an aggressive sporty midsize design that is wider, longer, and lower to the ground than the former version. It comes with more powerful engines and an advanced version of the SH-AWD chassis.

The 2021 TLX has a premium sports stance closer to the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera than competitors in the compact class. The new platform, which shares performance technology with the upcoming Acura TLX Type S, includes an ultra-steel body frame, variable-ratio electric power steering, double-wishbone front suspension, a 4th generation SH-AWD, and improved weight distribution.

A new generation 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder engine is standard on all models. It generates 272 horsepower and replaces the previous 2.4-liter inline-4 and the 3.5-liter V6 engines. The 2021 TLX is more powerful and comes in front-wheel-drive or Acura’s Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD), which is faster and more responsive.

Interior features include wide-body front seating, a 10.2-inch HD display with touchpad interface with enhanced operations, studio-quality ELS Premium audio with 17 speakers. Customizable ambient lighting in 27 themes to change the environment and mood,

Safety features include new-generation airbags to protect the head in a broader range of collisions. The AcuraWatch safety system includes collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control with low speed, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, and much more.

The TLX comes in four trim levels: The base TLX starts at $37,500, the TLX with Technology is priced at $41,500, the TLX A-Spec goes up to $44,250, the TLX Advance is $46,300, and the top-of-line TLX SH-AWD Advance, which I test drove starts at $48,300 MSRP. The optional AWD will add another $2,000 to the price tag.

A new 355-hp 3.0-liter turbo-V-6 will power the Acura TLX S-Type, which launches in the Fall. All models come exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The TLX, Acura’s top-selling model, is manufactured in Marysville, Ohio, and assembled with domestic and global parts. The engines are produced in its Anna Ohio plant and the transmission in Tallapoosa, Georgia.

