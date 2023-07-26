How to AI-Proof Your Job

One of the issues worrying workers these days is that AI (artificial intelligence) could take their jobs. You may have already noticed jobs typically being handled by humans taken over by machines, but could your job be on the line?

To begin with, AI is the capacity of machines to carry out cognitive tasks generally associated with human minds. These tasks include perceiving information, reasoning, learning, interacting with the environment, problem-solving, and even exhibiting creativity. For example, popular voice assistants like Siri and Alexa rely on AI technology.

Due to its capabilities, Applied AI, or artificial intelligence applied to real-world problems, has severe implications for the business world. By using artificial intelligence, companies can enhance efficiency and profitability in their operations without human power. But ultimately, the actual value of AI is in more than the systems alone but in how companies use those systems to assist humans, according to global management consulting firm McKinsey and Company.

“Remember, AI is a tool designed to enhance productivity and efficiency. The goal for many businesses isn’t to replace humans, but rather to automate repetitive tasks so that humans can focus on more complex and meaningful work,” explains Mike Zhang, founder of the blog FamilyLifeShare.

If you are worried about your position, there are steps you can take to AI-proof your job.

“Be better and be more creative and imaginative at your job than software ever could be. Prove that you’re invaluable, and demonstrate why the human touch is always more beneficial to a company than the implementation of ones and zeros,” advises Sophie Nutley, head of recruitment for UK life insurance brokerage firm Protect Line.

Zhang suggests strategies to make your job more resilient in the face of AI an automation.

Focus on skills AI can’t replicate, such as creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, leadership, and negotiation.

“Stay updated with the latest trends in your industry and be ready to adapt. Consider upskilling or reskilling through courses, workshops, or further education,” Zhang suggests.

Instead of resisting technology such as AI, use it to your advantage.

Take on more responsibilities at work to help make yourself invaluable to the company.

“To AI-proof your position and safeguard your job, it’s essential to focus on developing skills that are difficult to automate. Embrace technology and see it as a tool to enhance your work rather than something that might replace you,” offers Kimberley Tyler-Smith, an executive at the career tech platform Resume Worded. “Stay up-to-date with the latest industry advancements and continuously update your skills. In particular, sharpen your interpersonal skills that involve human interaction and empathy. AI struggles to match human abilities in these areas, so emphasizing those skills can help secure your position.”

It is also easy to tell if you are at risk of losing your job to AI. “Determining whether your job is at risk due to AI advancements can be challenging, but certain factors might indicate potential risk,” notes Zhang.

Among the factors:

Does your job involve performing repetitive tasks that follow a predictable pattern? These jobs are more likely to be automated. This includes jobs in manufacturing, data entry, and some customer service roles.

“Jobs that involve significant amounts of data processing or analysis can be at risk, as AI and machine learning algorithms can often perform these tasks more efficiently,” explains Zhang.

If your job involves routine physical work, such as in warehouses or factories, it is more susceptible to automation.

“Roles that require less creativity, critical thinking, or strategic planning are more at risk. These are areas where AI still lags behind human capabilities,” says Zhang.

Tyler-Smith advises, “When identifying the risk of job loss to AI, there are a few things to keep an eye on. Take a moment to assess whether your tasks mainly involve repetitive, rule-based activities that could easily be automated. That’s one sign that AI might be encroaching on your job territory.”

He adds, “It’s also good to stay informed about AI adoption trends within your industry. Are other companies in your field starting to embrace AI? If so, there’s a chance it could affect your job too. Lastly, keep an ear out for any initiatives or projects your organization is working on in AI and automation. That can give you a clue as to whether your job might be at risk.”

Some industries are more susceptible to job layoffs due to AI. These include

manufacturing, retail, transportation, customer service, data analysis, and even construction, Zhang says. Still, you can use AI as a tool to help you increase your productivity, efficiency, and value to your company, possibly leading to a promotion, he notes.

“AI can automate routine tasks, freeing up your time to focus on more strategic and creative aspects of your work. This can include anything from scheduling meetings to sorting emails or managing data,” he explains.

AI can also process and analyze large amounts of data quickly and accurately, providing insights to inform decision-making.

“Additionally, explore AI technologies to innovate and solve complex problems, positioning yourself as a strategic asset within your organization,” says Tyler-Smith.