Heidrick & Struggles Appoints Chief Diversity Officer

Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, in February appointed Cecilia Nelson-Hurt as its new chief diversity officer, effective immediately.

Nelson-Hurt joins the firm from L’Oréal USA, where she served as vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, with responsibility for shaping the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts to build an inclusive beauty brand and an equal opportunity workplace.

To that end, she developed and facilitated the company’s diversity and inclusion programs and worked with its employee-led Think Tanks to create and implement strategies and initiatives that positively impacted employee engagement, consumer insights and community outreach.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to join Heidrick & Struggles as the firm looks to accelerate its transformation and growth journey globally,” Nelson-Hurt said of her new role. “I am honored to have this opportunity to… deliver long-term, sustainable programs and initiatives that build on its values and commitment to creating the most diverse and inclusive executive talent and leadership advisory firm in the industry.”

Nelson-Hurt has served in diversity and talent-recruitment roles for more than 15 years, including as vice president of University Relations and a Diversity and Campus Relations officer at JPMorgan Chase.

She managed relationships with business and recruiting teams to create targeted events at Historically Black Colleges and Universities; developed and maintained relationships with several diversity-oriented organizations, including National Association of Colleges & Employers, Universum, and Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement to increase the number of diverse applicants for the bank’s recruiting programs.