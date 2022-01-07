Gene Wade Named CEO of the Propel Center, a new HBCU Technology and learning Hub

Social entrepreneur and education advocate Gene Wade was named chief executive officer of The Propel Center, the global HBCU state-of-the-art technology and learning hub.

Wade most recently served as founder and CEO of Honors Pathway in Oakland, Calif., a social venture that enabled low-income students to attend their first year of college at no cost while receiving over 500 hours of in-person coaching and mentoring. He serves on several non-profit boards, including the Pahara Institute, Portal Schools, and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

Over his 25-year career, Wade also co-founded and led several entrepreneurial social ventures, including UniversityNow, which developed a self-paced online learning management system to lower the cost of higher education; Platform Learning, which developed a network of free after-school tutoring programs that served more than 50,000 students; and LearnNow, the first network of public charter schools founded and led by African Americans.

Before cementing his name as one of the nation’s foremost education entrepreneurs, Wade worked as a corporate attorney. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College, an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Supported by founding partners Apple and Southern Company, the Propel Center is a first-of-its-kind innovation and learning hub for the entire Historically Black Colleges and Universities community, providing students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation’s talent pipeline and workforce.

Through a robust virtual platform, on-campus activities at partner institutions and a physical campus located in the Atlanta University Center, Propel will bring innovative curricula and unprecedented leadership opportunities to produce the next generation of Black leaders.