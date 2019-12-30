Diversity & Inclusion Executive Nzinga Shaw Takes on Big D&I Role at Starbucks

Nzinga Shaw was named chief diversity & inclusion officer at Starbucks. The role will start in January.

No stranger to the D&I space, Shaw recently served as chief diversity & inclusion officer at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena where she was charged with developing diversity and inclusion best practices throughout the organization the National Basketball Association. She was the first person at the NBA to hold the title. In a 2016 interview with The Network Journal when she was named a Network Journal 40 Under Forty honoree, she said she was honored to “lead the charge to create a meaningful platform and implement programs that will permeate the entire league in order for professional basketball to serve as a model of inclusion in sports and embody equitable practices across industries.”

Before joining the Hawks, Shaw headed up diversity & inclusion at noted PR firm Edelman

Shaw received a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College, a master’s from University of Pennsylvania, and a Certificate of Human Resources Studies from Cornell University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the National Coalition of 10 Black Women MECCA Chapter, Shaw was recently named a Network Journal 25 Influential Black Women in Business honoree.