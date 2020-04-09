Depelsha McGruder Named COO and Treasurer at Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation has named Depelsha McGruder COO and treasurer. Previously, she was at New York Public Radio (NYPR), where she oversaw operations and strategic planning for WNYC, WQXR, WNYC Studios, The Gothamist, and The Greene Space.

“With a background in strategy, programming, audience development and organizational culture and change, Depelsha possesses extraordinary breadth, versatility and experience,” NYPR President and CEO Laura Walker said when McGruder was named Interim CEO at NYPR. “At a moment when audio is exploding, local news is shrinking, audiences are fracturing and digital platforms are shifting rapidly, she is the right person to smartly guide our strategic plans and strengthen our internal culture while fulfilling our mission of producing trusted journalism, serving a broad audience, amplifying new voices, and creating a best in class workplace. I’m thrilled to welcome Depelsha to New York Public Radio.”

She was named COO at NYPR shortly after.

Prior to joining NYPR, she worked for Viacom for 17 years, and held leadership roles at both MTV and BET. She launched the video-on-demand, broadband and mobile businesses for MTV. She also led the launch of two Viacom cable TV networks designed to superserve diverse audiences — MTV Tr3s for US Latino youth and Centric for African-American adults — creating the branding, programming, distribution, sales and partnership strategies.

A 2011 Network Journal “40 Under Forty” honoree and a 2020 Network Journal “25 Influential Black Women in Business” honoree, McGruder holds a B.A. from Howard University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. She is the founder and president of Moms of Black Boys United, Inc.