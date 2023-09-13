Champion of Innovation in Education and Future-Focused Leader Named President of PROPEL

Lisa N. Herring, Ph.D., an educator and champion of innovation in education, will become president of PROPEL, effective September 18.

Herring most recently served as superintendent of the Atlanta Public Schools, and previously as superintendent of the Birmingham City Schools, Alabama. Her career spans nearly 30 years, from classroom teacher to trailblazing edu-tech advocate in public and private environments.

A graduate and recent visiting lecturer at Spelman College, a leading HBCU, Herring considers her appointment at PROPEL “a rare chance” to bring to the organization the innovation that has long been her hallmark. “My goal with PROPEL is to continue to do just that, while we blaze broader paths of opportunity for the coming generations of young HBCU scholars and leaders,” she states.

With Apple Inc. and gas-and-electric utility Southern Company as founding partners, PROPEL is an innovation and learning hub providing HBCU students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the country’s talent pipeline and workforce.

“Dr. Herring’s wealth of experience in building and leading effective teams, pioneering technology integration in learning, and cultivating impactful industry partnerships clearly sets her apart as a leader,” commented Anthony Oni, PROPEL’s founder and board chair. “We are confident that under Dr. Herring’s stewardship, PROPEL will continue to empower HBCU students with significant opportunities for future-focused learning, economic opportunities, and leadership development.”

While with the Atlanta Public School system, Herring established the Ed Farm Teacher Fellows, Innovation Fellows and Code Clubs. During her tenure, the school system realized exponential corporate partnership growth, and achieved the highest three-year graduation rate increase in district history. Most recently, she was recognized for her leadership in generating private-public partnerships with Fortune 500 companies to forge stronger career pathways and re-imagine learning for students.

Herring earned a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature at Spelman College, and a doctorate in Educational leadership and administration at Georgia Southern University.