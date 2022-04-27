All-New 2022 Genesis GV70 Enters Luxury SUV Segment With Class

Since the Genesis luxury division spun off from Hyundai Motors in 2015, it has consistently introduced new vehicles and today has a full lineup of competitive sedans and SUVs. With the all-new 2022 GV70 Crossover SUV launch, the lineup is almost complete, except for EVs, expected later this year.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 is the latest entry for the brand. It is positioned squarely in the hot compact SUV segment but at an affordable price. Like other Genesis models, it is full of the newest tech and luxury features and offers more value for the money.

The all-new 2022 Genesis GV70 enters the surging compact luxury SUV market with enough sophistication, attractiveness, and sportiness to worry its competitors. Although there’s enough room in the market for every crossover produced, the GV70 contends with the Volvo XC60, Mercedes -Benz GLC-Class, Audi Q5, Infiniti QX55, Lexus NX350, and the BMW X3 SUVs.

Models/Pricing: The Genesis GV70 comes in seven different trim levels that include: the 2.5T ($42,595), 2.5T Select ($46,045), 2.5T Advanced ($50,195), 21.5T Prestige ($53,795), 3.5T Sport ($54,195), 3.5T Sport Advance ($58,645), and 3.5T Sport Prestige ($63,545).

Power: The Genesis GV70 SUV offers two engine options: an entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 300 horsepower and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter six-cylinder that generates 395 horsepower at 406 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, and all GV70 models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

I tested the top-of-line 2022 GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige that started at $52,600 MSRP. It came with the optional Sport Advanced Package for $5,000 with Napa leather, sport pattern quilting, suede, heated steering wheel, digital key entry, surround and blind spot cameras, etc.

It also included the Sport Prestige Package for another $4,900, including 21-inch allow wheels, carbon fiber trim, a 12.3-inch display, and other sports features. With the optional packages, the price as tested topped out at $64,045 sticker price.

The Sport Prestige edition also comes with a 16-speaker high-end Lexicon premium audio system, the widescreen infotainment display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi.

Superior performance and handling are a hallmark of the G-Series. Therefore, it is powerful, quiet, smooth on takeoff, and easily maneuvers in city and highway driving. However, you rarely need the sports mode unless you plan to go on a racetrack.

Safety: The GV70 comes with the Genesis Driving Assist II, which controls the steering wheel during lane change, and actively helps avoid other driving cutting you off.

Fuel Economy: According to the EPA, the GV70 four-cylinder engine averages 22 city/28 highway mpg, while the six-cylinder twin-turbo gets 19 city/25 highway mpg.

Warranty: The GV70 has one of the best warranty coverages in the luxury SUV segment. It adopts Hyundai’s “Best Warranty” with a 10-year powertrain or 100,000 miles and complimentary scheduled maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles.

More to Come: Genesis recently revealed the GV60 electric vehicle (EV) at the New York International Auto Show, which is available for pre-orders. In addition, the Genesis GV70 EV starts production later this year at the company’s manufacturing facility in Montgomery, Alabama.

