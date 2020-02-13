2020 Lexus UX 250 Hybrid F Sport: An Affordable Subcompact Luxury SUV

Following last year’s introduction of its first subcompact SUV, Lexus added the all-new Lexus UX Hybrid to the model lineup for 2020, to appeal to eco-centered younger customers who want a smaller, more affordable premium luxury SUV with good fuel economy and a high resale value.

The entry level Lexus UX nameplate completes the brands full lineup of SUVs. The UX starts at $32,00 for the base model and goes up to $39,550 for the top-of-line UX 250h Luxury model. Not only does the UX come with many of the luxury conveniences we expect from Lexus, but it is one the most affordable premium subcompact SUVs in the segment.

The all-new 2020 Lexus UX Hybrid is also competitively priced at $34,350 MSRP. As a sibling in the Lexus family, the UX inherited a resale value of 54 percent after 36 months, according to Kelly Blue Book.

The baby Lexus UX models are available in two versions: the front-wheel-drive (FWD) UX 200 is powered by a high-efficiency 2.0liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 169 horsepower. It is paired to a 10-speed Direct Shift Continuously Variable Transmission (DCVT).

The UX 250h gets 181 horsepower from a higher-efficiency version of the 2.0liter gas engine, and a Lexus engineered fourth-generation hybrid drive system. The power control unit in the Lexus UX is also 10 percent lighter and 20 percent more powerful than the previous Lexus hybrid system.

The Lexus UX Hybrid is built on an all-wheel-drive (AWD) platform and delivers an impressive 41 mpg city and 38 mpg highway, making it a leader in the hybrid crossover SUV category. The AWD system in the UX 250h uses a separate, dedicated electric motor-generator with 7 horsepower output integrated into the rear differential.

The Lexus UX 250h F Sport Luxury that I drove for a week started at $36,000 MSRP. It included the optional F Sport package for $2,890 and another $2,200 for the 10.3-inch multimedia display with navigation and other features.

Lexus vehicles are known for their quiet and smooth ride and the 2020 Lexus UX 250h F Sport continues that heritage by adding exhilaration, sportiness, and a fun-to-drive experience. It was built with Urban professionals in mind. The idea, according to Lexus, was to “Infuse it with a dynamic attitude…. to make it a unique entry in the luxury compact crossover segment.”

The optional F Sport package offers the ability to enhance the look and performance of all UX models. F Sport includes a sport tuned suspension, and 18-inch, five twin-spoke aluminum alloy wheels. Additional features include a mesh front grille, front bumpers, LED fog lamps, and L-shaped chrome moldings with black trim that give the UX a more aggressive, sportier look.