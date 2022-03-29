Nissan’s redesigned 2022 Frontier midsize pickup truck is the right size for hauling around the city and off-road adventures. The current model was engineered and designed for today’s pickup buyers and backed by Nissan’s 62-year experience in truck development.

As smaller pickup trucks flood the market, the new Frontier faces stiff competition from the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado, and the Honda Ridgeline. However, the Frontier comes standard with a powerful six-cylinder engine. Most of the other small pickups are powered by four-cylinders, except for the Honda Ridgeline, which has a six.

Another significant advantage the Frontier has in the midsize pickup class is its off-road capabilities. Equipped with an advanced PRO- 4X off-road package, the Frontier has a locking differential, tuned suspension, all-terrain tires, off-road shocks, and skid plates.

Other off-road capable pickups in the category include the number-one selling Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro model, which offers a manual transmission, and Ford Ranger’s Tremor off-road package.

The redesigned Frontier receives some major cabin upgrades, including premium cloth and genuine leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and heated- front seats/steering wheel. Standard equipment includes a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with Bluetooth and WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, voice recognition audio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

The Frontier also offers a more comfortable ride which makes it ideal for moving smaller workloads and daily commuting around the city and on the highway.

Power: Powered by a 3.8-liter six-cylinder that generates 310 horsepower, the 2022 Frontier comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Models/Pricing: The King Cab seats four and comes with a 6-foot-1-inch bed, while and Crew Cab seats five and has a standard 5-foot bed. The SV model offers both beds.

The Frontier comes in four trim levels including the Pro-4X Crew Cab ($37,770), Pro-X Crew Cab 4×2 ($34,770); an S model comes in four types including the S Crew Cab 4×4 ($32,640), S Crew Cab 4×2 ($29,640), S King Cab 4×4 ($31,540), and S King Cab 4×2 ($28,340).

The Frontier SV offer six styles: SV Crew Cab 4×4 Long Bed ($37,340), SV Crew Cab 4×2 Long Bed ($34,340), SV Crew Cab 4×4 ($35,440), SV Crew Cab 4×2 ($32,440), SV King Cab 4×4 ($34,240), and SV King Cab 4×2 ($31,040).

Fuel Economy: The Frontier averages 18 miles per gallon in the city and 24 miles per gallon on the highway.

For a complimentary subscription to the latest new car and truck reviews, visit www.decisivemedia.net. Vehicle test drives and car buying tips by Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.