Aldrin K. Enis Named New Pres. of the Founding Chapter of One Hundred Black Men

Aldrin K. Enis was installed as the 11th president of the Founding Chapter of One Hundred Black Men (OHBM). He plans to scale up the organization’s youth programs, bridge relations between Africa and its Diaspora, and heighten awareness around mental health.

“The ability to serve this esteemed organization at this level is an honor that I do not take lightly,” Enis said. “I stand on the shoulders of the founders, prior presidents, and elder members who have taken on the responsibility to uplift our community.”

Enis currently is the Northeast Region Outreach Director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, where he oversees engaging and expanding the organization’s existing relationships with the African American constituency.

He has served as a vice president in the Client Engagement and Business Development division of BNY Mellon, and spent nearly ten years at State Street Bank and Trust and Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Senior Client Service Associate roles, working with national and international institutional clients invested in real estate and growth products.

Founded in 1963 by civil rights and community leaders such as Judge Robert Mangum, baseball great Jackie Robinson, and the Honorable David N. Dinkins, 106th Mayor of the City of New York, OHBM has become the premier organization for successful Black men with a heart for service and the will to foster meaningful change. Over the years, it has changed the life trajectory of hundreds of deserving young people.