2021 Mazda CX-5 SUV is Looking Good

The first thing you notice about the 2021 Mazda CX-5 crossover is its sculpted exterior design. Redesigned in 2017, it has a shark-looking front end that distinguishes it from other box-shaped competitors in the compact SUV class.

The CX-5 Kodo design is carried over into 2021 with an upgraded multimedia system, more safety features, and a new Carbon Edition model. All CX-5 models receive a larger 10.25-inch display with a three-year trial of the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mazda’s i-Activesense safety package is now standard equipment on all models. Features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Mazda also upgraded the front and rear parking sensors with high-definition digital clarity.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 comes in seven trims which range in price from $25,370 to $37,505 MSRP. They include the base Sport starting at $25,370, the Touring for $27,110, the Carbon at $28,995, and the Carbon Edition Turbo is $30,760 MSRP. The Grand Touring goes for $30,560, the Grand Touring Reserve $35,385, and its top-of-line Signature Edition goes for $37,505 MSRP.

The 2021 front-wheel-drive (FWD) CX-5 models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 186 horsepower. All-wheel-drive (AWD) is optional. The Grand Touring Reserve and top-of-line Signature Edition are AWD and powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine that gets 227 horsepower.

The new Carbon model offers the choice of luxury features without the turbo-powered engine for a lower price. Carbon Edition buyers can choose either engine.

I tested the 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature for this review, which started at $37,505 MSRP. It includes premium Nappa leather seats, real wood trim, dark silver 19-inch alloy wheels, SiriusXM satellite radio with traffic and travel link, navigation, 360-degree surround-view camera, smart braking, drive attention alert, and much more.

