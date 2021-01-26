What is the Genesis Motor America Luxury Division?

Not many people know that Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai Motors and has an affordable line of sedans and SUVs that compete with BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, Cadillac, and Lincoln. But that’s about to change with the Genesis GV70 crossover’s launch and the all-new 2021 GV80 SUV. Now that Genesis has over 300 stand-alone dealerships to provide first-class customer service, consumers will also begin to notice their presence.

Despite low recognition, the brand was ranked #1 in the Consumer Reports Annual Ranking of Automotive Brands, won the Top New Vehicle Satisfaction award by AutoPacific, the 2019 Motor Trend Car of the Year, and the 2019 North American Car of the Year, in addition to many other accolades.

The masterminds behind the brand come from a talented team of engineers and designers recruited from other automakers like Bentley, BMW, and Audi. Genesis vehicles are thousands of dollars less than many rivals in its class, offering excellent value and aggressive style. It also comes loaded with more standard safety features and conveniences.

The original Genesis and Equus models were sold under Hyundai before Genesis Motors spun off as a separate luxury division. In 2017, the Genesis G90 replaced the Equus, followed by the G80, G70 sedans, and the GV70 crossover.

Today, there are now five models under the Genesis brand: the G70 sedan, the mid-size G80, the full-size G90, and the GV70 Crossover. The recently launched all-new 2021 GV80 SUV hopes to drive awareness of the brand and more consumers to Genesis dealerships.

The GV80 is the first Genesis built on an SUV platform, with a standard rear-wheel-drive, optional all-wheel-drive, and an optional third row to accommodate seven passengers.

I recently tested the top-of-line 2020 Genesis G90 and was impressed with the style, comfort, and power from its 5.0-liter Ultimate V8 that generates 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet torque. The base model G90 3.3T Premium is powered by a Twin Turbo premium V6 that gets 365 horsepower with 376 lb-ft of torque.

Genesis now has a complete line of sedans and SUVs to begin competing with comparable luxury-class competitors. The flagship G90 starts around $72,200 MSRP for the base model V6 and goes up to $78,200 for the V8 model. All vehicles come loaded with standard safety and performance technology, and an eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels. The all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.

The G90 5.0 Ultimate is the best option for accommodating five passengers. The backseats provide executive style features with lots of rear legroom, dual entertainment screens, power-adjustable and ventilated seats.

The Genesis G80 sedan also received a significant overhaul this year. Since there were no substantial changes to the 2020 G90 this year, it is an excellent deal as a new or certified-used purchase.

Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.