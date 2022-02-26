The 2022 Lexus GX 460 Does It All in Style

If you’re looking for a mid-size luxury SUV that can handle snow and ice, street potholes, and off-roading, the 2022 Lexus GX 460 can do it all in style. It has on- and off-road characteristics similar to the Jeep and Land Rovers, but with all the luxury conveniences and smooth performance expected from Lexus.

The GX, redesigned in 2020, added a few upgrades this year. They include a Black-Line Special Edition with unique black exterior trim, 18-inch wheels, and black faux leather upholstery. Other standard features for 2022 include a larger 10.3 infotainment display with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Boasting the highest residual value among its competitors, the GX adopts Lexus’s reputation for best value and reliability. In addition, the average resale value of the Lexus GX averages around 73 percent of its original cost, which is best in class.

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 competes against rivals like the Genesis GV80, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, GMC Yukon, Infiniti QX80, and Range Rover Sport.

Models/Price: The 2022 Lexus GX 460 Base ($56,700), Premium ($58,035), Black Line Special Edition ($60,385), and the Luxury ($66,210), which I tested. All GX models come with the Lexus Safety System, which includes a suite of driver-assist programs like automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping alerts.

Power/Performance: All 2022 GX 460 models have the same 4.6-liter eight-cylinder engine that generates 303 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque. It is powerful and smooth during take-off and highway coasting. All models have a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The off-road capability in the GX comes from the Lexus Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, which is standard on all models.

Although I didn’t have the opportunity to drive it off-road, the GX has many of the same on-and-off-road suspension capabilities as the Jeep and Range Rover SUVs. The GX460 Luxury offers an off-road package for various terrains and cameras to see around and under the vehicle. In addition, it has a kinetic dynamic suspension system that adjusts the throttle and brakes for better control over different surfaces.

Other off-road abilities include crawl control, adaptive suspension, downhill- and hill-start controls, active traction, and stability controls.

Fuel Economy: The 2022 Lexus GX 460 all-wheel-drive averages 15 city/19 highway mpg.

Review by Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.