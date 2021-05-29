Test Drive: All-New 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

The all-new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is just in time for post-pandemic travel adventures, as more Americans take to un-touristed destinations and wide-open spaces. According to a survey by Destinations Analysts, have pent-up travel demands and planning road trips to avoid crowded destinations. The all-new Subaru Wilderness is the ideal vehicle to travel further away from civilization.

After the pandemic, who doesn’t need some outdoor adventure like biking, hiking, or off-roading?

It’s physically and mentally therapeutic because “we don’t adventure in nature to escape life, but so life doesn’t escape us.”

Subaru owners want a vehicle they can drive daily and take them anywhere they want to go, according to Nikki Riedel, product planning manager for Subaru.

I traveled to Port Jervis, New York, to experience the on- and rugged off-road performance of the 2022 Subaru Wilderness. It was smooth and powerful on winding country roads, and when I activated the X-Drive mode, the suspension switched from regular driving to climbing steep hills, bouncing over rocks, and wading through mud and deep water.

To go further into rugged terrain than the Base, Premium, Limited, or Touring Outback models, the Wilderness has a higher ground clearance (9.5 inches), 17-inch all-terrain tires, a modified transmission, and suspension with a 40% hill climbing gradient. The roll-angle of the vehicle is displayed on the screen, along with a front camera that lets you see the descent ahead.

It also comes with a more robust roof rack to hold up to 220 pounds while driving and 700 pounds while stationary, which is strong enough to hold a camping tent on top.

The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged DOHC four-cylinder Boxer engine, generates 260 horsepower. It is paired with an eight-speed high-torque Lineartronic CVT transmission and averages 24 mpg at 24 city/26 highway. The base price is $36,999 MSRP.

Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.