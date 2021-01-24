Review of the 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe

Hoping to satisfy the enormous appetite for Crossover Utility Vehicles (CUV) in the U.S, Mercedes-Benz introduced an AMG version of its popular GLE class. The 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 is a powerful, customized upgrade to the newly redesigned GLE class, but with a hybrid powertrain.

The Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe, which is now available in U.S. dealerships, includes a sophisticated AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter Inline 6-cylinder turbocharged engine with EQ Boost. The combination generates 429 horsepower with 384 lb-ft of torque. The turbocharged six-cylinder features a 48-volt motor-generator that gives a quick and effortless lift of power to the nine-speed automatic transmission upon take off from a stop.

The 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 adds another dimension of luxury and engineering to the redesigned GLE Class, which includes the GLE 350, GLE 450, and the high performing GLE 580 that generates 504 horsepower from a 48-volt hybrid and twin-turbo 4.0-liter eight-cylinder engine.

Produced by independent engineers and contractors in Affalterbach, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, AMG vehicles are recognized by two digits, as in GLE 53, rather than the three numbers, GLE 350, on the base Mercedes models.

The creation of the 2021 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 crossover to the model line-up is sure to win the hearts of younger SUV buyers who want attention, sportiness, and style. The target customer includes both men and women who consider themselves enthusiasts, according to Mercedes marketing representatives

The GLE 53 Coupe I tested started at a base MSRP of $76,500 and included an extensive list of options that brought the sticker price to $105,324, including a $995 destination charge.

The 2021 AMG GLE came with a broad list of luxury and performance features. You can’t help but notice the sparkling red cardinal metallic paint job. Once inside, the interior is plush with Nappa diamond-stitched leather, natural oak wood trimming, contour front massage seats, and an instrument cluster with two infotainment screens: a 12.3- inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch widescreen digital instrument display. There are several ways to execute commands, including a touchpad, waving your hand, steering wheel push buttons, or voice commands. Like Alexa or Siri voice commands, in the GLE, you can say “Hey Mercedes” and then state your request.

Performance and safety options include 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels and high-performance braking and exhaust pipes. Other options contain a technology package that includes a head-up display, video navigation, parking assist, AMG night package, acoustic comfort, and a host of other driver-assist and safety technologies.

Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.