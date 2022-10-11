Refreshing 2022 Lexus NX Compact Vs. Lexus UX Subcompact

Shopping for a new luxury SUV with good gas mileage depends on your needs and preference. However, look no further than the Lexus family of SUVs, which offers every size, price range, and engine option imaginable.

For this review, I compare the newly redesigned 2022 Lexus NX compact crossover ($38,350 MSRP)) against the subcompact UX model ($33,450 MSRP). Both models are luxurious, splendid on gas, and come with the latest tech, turbocharged engines, a hybrid version, and a CVT transmission.

2022 Lexus UX

The subcompact 2022 UX is smaller and the least expensive in the Lexus SUV family. Although it is a five-passenger, it comfortably seats four adults. The base model Lexus UX200 is front-wheel drive (FWD) powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that gets 169 horsepower with 151 lb.-ft of torque.

2022 Lexus NX

The compact 2022 Lexus NX includes more features and is more spacious than the UX. It has more head- and legroom and seats five adults comfortably. The base Lexus NX300 generates 235 horsepower and 258 lb. ft of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It comes standard with a CVT automatic transmission with front-wheel-drive (FWD). All-wheel drive (AWD) is optional.

The Lexus NX has been redesigned for 2022 with more attractive looks, sporty performance, and a competitive price range. It is available in four versions: NX 250, NX 350 AWD, NX 350h AWD, and NX 450h+ AWD plug-in hybrid.

UX and NX Hybrids

Both models offer hybrid versions, UX 250h and NX 300h. They combine the gasoline engine with two electric motors, a 1.4-kWh lithium battery, and an all-wheel drive.

The Lexus UX 250h supplements the 2.0-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors that produce 181 horsepower. It achieves 32 city/42 highway mpg, compared to the gasoline model with an EPA rating of 29 city/37 highway mpg.

The base model Lexus NX350h hybrid model is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that generate 197 horsepower. It gets 43 city/41 highway mpg, compared to the gasoline model with an EPA rating of 22 city/28 highway mpg.

The gas-powered NX offers AWD as standard on the hybrid and optional on the gasoline model. However, the UX only offers AWD with the hybrid model.

Regardless of which model you prefer, they offer premium quality luxury and technology at an affordable price. They’re equipped with the Lexus NuLuxe with the latest technology and conveniences. Standard and optional touchscreens include a 14-inch or 10.3-inch Lexus multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the NX gets the next-generation Lexus Safety System +3.0 technology, while the UX comes standard with the +2.0 driver-assist system.

