Growing your network is key to long-term success in the business world. Many people commonly ask for referrals, hoping someone in their circle will recommend them to a potential client or business partner. While referrals can be effective, they come with some baggage. When someone refers you, they usually give you a name and their contact information, and you take it from there.

But what if there was a better way to leverage your network and create a more positive experience for all involved? Instead of asking for referrals, consider asking for introductions. This subtle shift in approach can lead to deeper, more authentic relationships and opportunities based on connection rather than obligation.

Why ask for introductions over referrals?

When you ask someone for a referral, it’s often a very light ask. You’ll get a name and contact information, and then you must make the first contact when you reach out.

On the other hand, asking for an introduction is a stronger way of meeting someone you would like to do business with. You’re asking them to connect you with someone they think could benefit from knowing you. The dynamic shifts from “Please refer me” to “Can you introduce me to someone who might find value in what I do?” This feels less transactional and more about fostering connections.

Here’s an example of the difference: Imagine you’re at a networking event. You wouldn’t walk up to someone and say, “Could you tell others how great I am?” It would feel awkward and forced. Instead, you’d say, “I’d love to meet people in your circle. Do you know anyone who might benefit from chatting with me?” The introduction creates a more natural, less pressurized situation.

The key here is to get the person you’re speaking with to introduce you either through a direct introduction, a phone call, or an email. Then, you follow up with a much warmer approach with the person you want to do business with.

The Power of Connection

In business, people often say, “It’s not what you know; it’s who you know.” That saying holds a lot of truth. But when it comes to long-term success, it’s also about how you get to know people. Introductions open doors. Once that door is open, it’s up to you to make a lasting impression, build a relationship, and showcase your value.

Think of an introduction as a warm handshake. It opens the conversation, but you’re responsible for where it goes from there. This approach also empowers the person making the introduction. Instead of feeling like they’re selling you, they facilitate a meeting. From there, you take control of your story.

Tips for asking for introductions

If you’re ready to shift your mindset from asking for referrals to asking for introductions, here are some tips to make the process smooth and effective:

Be specific. One of the most important parts of asking for an introduction is being clear about who you want to meet and why. It’s not enough to say, “I’d love to be introduced to more people in your network.” Instead, identify specific industries, companies, or roles you’re targeting. For example, “I’m looking to connect with marketing directors in tech companies,” gives your contact a clear picture of whom you want to meet, making it easier for them to help you.

Make it easy. When asking for an introduction, do the heavy lifting for the person you’re asking. Provide context about why you want to connect and what you hope to achieve. You can even draft a short message they can use to make the introduction. This saves them time and ensures the message aligns with your goals. For example, if you’re asking for an introduction to a potential business partner, you could say, “Here’s a quick note you could send: ‘Hi [Name], I wanted to introduce you to [Your Name], who specializes in [Your Area]. I think there might be some great opportunities for collaboration here, and I’ll let you both take it from here.’”

Be mindful of their network. Not everyone feels comfortable introducing high-level contacts. Be respectful of this, and don’t push someone to connect you with someone they’re uncomfortable introducing. If they’re hesitant, offer alternatives or ask if they can suggest another approach.

Express gratitude. Always thank the person for making the introduction, whether or not it leads to a successful partnership or business opportunity. Taking the time to express your appreciation strengthens your relationship and encourages them to continue helping you in the future. Following up after the introduction with a quick note about how the meeting went shows respect for their effort.

Provide value in return: Networking is a two-way street. When you ask for an introduction, think about how you can add value to the person you’re being introduced to and the person making the introduction. Maybe you have insights, resources, or contacts that could help them, or maybe you can provide some other form of support in return. When both parties feel there’s something to gain from the introduction, it creates a stronger connection.

Building authentic relationships

The ultimate goal of asking for introductions is not just growing your contact list; it’s about building meaningful, long-term relationships. Relationships built on trust, value, and mutual benefit tend to last longer and create more opportunities than those based purely on transactions.

You’re laying the foundation for this authentic connection when you ask for an introduction. You’re not just looking for a quick sale or a one-time deal—you’re investing in a relationship that could open multiple doors down the road. And when you approach networking with this mindset, you’re more likely to attract people with the same values and goals.

The win-win mindset

Ultimately, asking for introductions instead of referrals fosters a win-win situation. The person making the introduction feels less pressure, the person being introduced is more open to connecting, and you can make a genuine connection that could lead to long-term success.

When you approach networking with the goal of building relationships rather than just getting referrals, you create a network that works for you. People are more likely to think of you when opportunities arise because they see you as someone who adds value rather than just someone looking to close a deal.

In today’s relationship-driven business environment, asking for introductions rather than referrals can be a game-changer. It’s a simple shift, but it creates a more natural, comfortable, and effective way to grow your network and build authentic relationships. So, the next time you want to expand your business connections, skip the referral request and ask for an introduction.

When you focus on introductions, you’re opening doors and laying the foundation for deeper, more meaningful connections that can lead to long-term success.