OneTen Publishes First Mission-Affirming Study Under Debbie Dyson Leadership

Less than a month after OneTen on January 9 announced the appointment of Deborah “Debbie” Dyson to the newly created role of president and chief operating officer, the organization published a study affirming its vision and mission to promote Black talent.

According to the study, titled “Catalyzing Careers through Skills-first Hiring: Insights from Cleveland Clinic,” adopting a skills-based approach and re-credentialing roles catalyzes careers for Black talent without four-year degrees, with apprenticeship and executive sponsorship programs generating success in helping to elevate Black talent to more senior roles.

OneTen, is a coalition of leading corporate executives and their companies co-chaired by Virginia “Ginni” Rometty, former chairman and CEO of IBM, and Kenneth “Ken” Frazier, former chairman and CEO of Merck. Its commitment to hire, up-skill, re-skill, promote, and advance one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into “family-sustaining jobs” over the next 10 years places it at the forefront of the so-called skills-first movement.

Operationally, the coalition connects employers with talent developers, including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations that support development of diverse talent. The contention is that by creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, the country can reach its “full potential as a nation of united citizens.”

The study published on January 25 was developed in partnership with Cleveland Clinic, a OneTen founding member, and Grads of Life, a OneTen strategic partner. It is the first of three case studies OneTen plans to release this year with key findings, best practices and proof points of success in re-credentialing jobs and advancing a skills-first hiring approach across its national network of employer members, talent developers, community organizations, and Black talent.

The next study in the series will focus on Black talent and their OneTen career journeys.

Dyson, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Santa Clara University, clearly will draw on her more than 30 years of human capital management experience, most recently as president of ADP’s National Account Services, as she oversees OneTen’s strategic, financial, operational, technology, and marketing plans. Her experience in such senior executive positions spans disciplines that include client success delivery, business process optimization, and global enterprise solutions.

OneTen’s vision and mission to “change the trajectory of how we empower, excel, and enhance the potential of these deserving individuals” matches exactly where she is personally and professionally, she asserts, adding, “The work is meaningful and life changing.”