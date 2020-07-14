Mercedes Sprinter 2500 Crew Van Drive

Driving the gigantic 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Crew Van was a change of pace from the cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks that I regularly write about for my auto blog and magazine column. But like my audience, they are diverse and so are the vehicles they buy. I was happy to finally review the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Crew Van for the many business owners who buy them for business and the RV lovers who customize or rent them for recreational use.

The 2019 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 Crew Van is loaded with many of the same performance and technology innovations found in its latest vehicles. The bright yellow Mercedes Sprinter was easy to spot on the road, but it was not so easy to find a good parking space on tree-lined residential streets. However, an optional Parking Package with 360-degree camera can be had to assist in parking this monster. Additionally, there are apps that will help you find a parking space.

The Sprinter is 72 inches tall, 60 inches wide and built on a 144-inch wheelbase. The cargo space was so large that I could stand up and walk around. The floor is 70 inches wide and holds 261.3 cubic feet of cargo and five passengers in the front and rear seats.

It took some getting used to the bulky size, but once on the road, it handled like any other SUV or van. The Mercedes Sprinter comes in many different configurations that includes the Passenger, Crew and Cargo Options. I drove the 2500 Crew Van powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo gas engine with a nine-speed transmission.

The Sprinter family also includes a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-diesel Cargo, Crew, Passenger and Cab Chassis. All models offer a wide range of standard and optional safety and performance technology, including the radar-based systems Distance Assist Distronic, Active Brake Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

Standard features included rear-view cameras, LCD display with infotainment system that included AM/FM/Satellite radio, USB ports, Bluetooth, keyless start, and pre-wiring for a trailer hitch.

Safety features included adaptive cruise control, lance-keeping assist, load-adaptive electronic stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, blind-spot alerts, dual four-wheel disc brakes, hill-start and crosswind assist, an emergency call system, and passenger and driver airbags for the pelvis, sides, and windows.

In addition to the front driver and passenger doors, there are sliding side doors, and rear doors for back entry. The only windows are in the front and rear doors. As a work vehicle you can do with or without the extra available comforts like, rearview cameras, illuminated exits, LED high performance headlamps, step rear wall for trailer coupling, armrest, electric sliding step. Additional comfort packages include driver convenience, premium, premium plus, chrome grille, comfort plus, and crew van comfort.

The Sprinter did not have any difficulty driving on crowded city or highway traffic. It was surprisingly easy to drive. Sitting in the high seat positions gave great visibility, and the huge size and bright yellow color made it easy to spot by other drivers.

Without all the bells and whistles added, the base Sprinter 2500 started at $41,290 MSRP. With the optional equipment included, the final price came to $56,398 retail. All models are rear-wheel drive and prices vary depending on whether you get a standard or high roof version, or the four- or six-cylinder model. Prices for the Sprinter 2500 tops out at $45,950 MSRP.