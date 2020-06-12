2020 Mercedes CLS450 4Matic Coupe Adds Looks and Performance

The beautifully designed 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 4Matic is not just a work of art, but a combination of advanced performance, safety tech, and luxury conveniences that gives it a powerful and smooth driving experience to match its plush exterior and interior design.

Introduced last year, the 2020 Mercedes CLS450 4Matic, which is lavishly designed both inside and out, drives like it looks – swift and powerful. From start to stop, it is propelled by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that is aided by a 48-volt hybrid-assist system called EQ Boost, which uses an electric motor-generator to add torque to the wheels, recharge the small hybrid battery, and restart the gas engine during stop-starts.

The Mercedes CLS450 does not hesitate to take off again after idling at a stop light. The six-cylinder engine, which generates 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, goes from zero to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds.

The nine-speed transmission can be customized for five different driving preferences: Standard, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus or Individual mode. The 4Matic is an all-wheel drive system that combines a four-link front and five-link rear suspension.

The 2020 Mercedes CLS450 is a four-door five-seat sedan with the characteristics of a coupe and is marketed as one. Despite its charming design, trunk space is smaller than many of its competitors and its sloping roof line compromises backseat headroom.

On both crowded urban streets and freeways, the CLS450 was smooth and powerful. Always eager to take on sharp corners and to change lanes. More importantly, the lavishly equipped cabin includes all the comfort and conveniences you would expect in a $70,000 Mercedes-Benz.

Standard features includes leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation with real-time traffic, WiFi hotspot, a head-up display, wireless device charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ambient lighting, LED headlights and taillights, key-less entry and start, an electric trunk closer, paddle shifts, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The latest safety and driver assist features includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and active steering assist. The latest GPS-derived technology will steer the car, reduce speed for corners and even help the driver make emergency evasive maneuvers.

The estimated fuel economy of the 2020 Mercedes CLS450 4Matic averages 24/30/26 mpg city/highway, according to the EPA. The MSRP in the test vehicle started at $72,450 and was $81,575 with options and destination charges.