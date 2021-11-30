Key Considerations When Planning and Preparing for a Career Change

Does the thought of going to work every morning feel exhausting? Is staring at the clock all day and watching the minutes tick by something you find yourself doing every day?

Whatever the signs, if you feel you’re not following your passion, it may be time for a career change.

Many people consider a career change at a certain point in their life. You may feel like you have no room for growth in your current field, or the career you chose might not be all you had hoped it would be. Maybe you’re tired of an overbearing boss or gossiping coworkers.

You’re not alone. Fifty-three percent of American workers are unhappy with their current job.

But before you throw caution to the wind and switch to a new field, consider ways to ensure you’re making the right decision. It would help if you had the clarity to really focus on what you want to do next. Here are six considerations to help you do just that.

Is this really what you want?

We spend approximately one-third of our lives at work. It’s therefore important to pause and reflect on the type of career we would want to spend that amount of time in.

Before going job hunting, ask yourself if it’s your current career or your employer that you hate. With a clear plan of action, it will be easy to determine whether you need a complete career overhaul or a simple change of scenery.

If you truly delight in what you do, it may be your boss’ policies or your work environment that makes you unhappy. In either case, changing your employer may be logical.

If it’s the career you dislike, go ahead and explore new options for your future.

What is your personality?

Another key consideration when planning and preparing for a career change is the nature of your personality. A disconnect between your personality and the job you’re doing may be the cause of your discontent in your current career.

Suppose you’re outgoing, enjoy interacting with others, and find satisfaction in roles that call for much socializing. In that case, you may perform well in areas such as customer service, sales and marketing, and healthcare.

On the other hand, if you’re more introverted, you may be happy in a job that requires you to work alone for extended periods.