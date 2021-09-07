General Manager

Revlon Multi-cultural

& Contract Services

Revlon, Inc.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Jolorie Williams calls herself a “give-back individual.” She lives up to that descriptive as a board member for Women on The Rise, an empowerment nonprofit, chair of the Fundraiser Committee for her local alumni chapter of alma mater Florida A&M University (FAMU), and as a member of the Jacksonville (Fla.) chapter of the Red Cross Circle of Red Team. “It is extremely important to me that I utilize my skills and connections to help make a difference within these organizations which are working to make a difference in the community,” she says.

Williams is the general manager for Revlon Multicultural & Contract Services at personal-care luminary Revlon, Inc. Her responsibilities include marketing and sales for the company’s multi-cultural brands. She assumed the position in September 2020 after more than five years as the company’s vice president of marketing.

Williams joined Revlon as a marketing executive with more than three decades in the personal care and cosmetics industry at industry majors Clairol, Lancôme, and Origins. She attributes much of her professional success to three women, foremost among them her mother “for instilling in me that when you work hard your reward will come; that you should never have to ask for it, instead, earn it.” Pastor Classy Preston “mentored” her in how to adjust to any situation, and Sybil Mobley, dean at Fame’s School of Business and Industry, explained the career journey, advising, “as you start your career, people will judge you first on the color of your skin and gender; as you progress in your professional career, people will judge you first on your accomplishment and lastly on your ethnicity and gender.”

With more time and money, Williams would add a funeral home to her “side hustle” of flipping houses, to “provide a place to stay and a place to lay.”