

News Americas, New York, NY, October 4, 2024: The Black immigrant and business advocacy community is mourning the passing of Jamaican-born entrepreneur and business leader, Fritz-Earle McLymont. A pioneering expert in entrepreneurial development, McLymont leaves behind a remarkable legacy of over 50 years in fostering economic growth through private, not-for-profit, and quasi-government enterprises both in the United States and abroad.

McLymont was a co-founder of the National Minority Business Council, Inc. and the founder and managing partner of McLymont, Kunda & Co., an international trade and business development firm based in New York. His firm boasted a diverse portfolio of clients and projects across the U.S., Africa, and the Caribbean. Since the 1970s, McLymont was known for creating innovative programs that empowered small businesses in industries ranging from chemicals to agriculture, transportation, energy, and media.

A passionate advocate for minority business, he implemented award-winning education and training programs across the U.S. and the Caribbean. McLymont’s leadership also saw him serve on numerous boards in both the private and not-for-profit sectors. His expertise was sought by the U.S. federal government, where he held a key position on a commission focused on minority business development.

McLymont’s academic achievements were equally distinguished, with an undergraduate degree in business from Sir George Williams University (now Concordia University) in Montreal, Canada, and graduate studies in Community Economic Development at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Throughout his career, he was recognized with numerous accolades, including induction into the Concordia University Sports Hall of Fame, the Malcolm X Unity Award in 2013, and the Bronx Frontier Development Corp. Order of the Pioneer Award. His international roles included being appointed Roving Ambassador for the Caribbean America Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as serving as an advisor to the Paramount Chief of Amiiru Songhoy.

One of McLymont’s most notable career highlights was founding a chemical specialty manufacturing company in New York, which earned “favored supplier” status for the U.S. federal government. His innovative business model and partnership with a major corporation garnered recognition in The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, Mc Lymont played a critical role in developing Montego Bay’s municipal bus transport system, a project that boosted the region’s tourism infrastructure. He also managed the Export Trading Company for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, representing over 100 regional firms in global markets. His efforts were instrumental in changing the Port Authority’s stance on business relations with South Africa.