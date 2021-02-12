How to Use Positive Affirmations to Inspire You in Business

Positive affirmations can not only help improve personal life, but they can help you focus on and build your business.

“Positive affirmations are important because they help you focus. They relax you so you can perform the task in front of you. They help you set career goals and motivate you to move in the direction of your goals,” explains author and motivational speaker Dr. Dravon James of Every Day Peace, which she describes as a “practical approach to experiencing life as a peaceful being.”

According to James, Every Day Peace educates and empowers others to reach their next level of greatness by teaching them how to utilize everything that shows up in their life; the good, the bad, and the in-between as a stepping stone on their path to success.

Why do affirmations work? Affirmations work because with them you can program your mind into believing the stated concept.

“Positive affirmations increase your self-confidence. When you feel like a winner you behave like a winner. This makes you an asset to your company and an effective supplier of services or goods to your customer/clientele,” notes James, whose client list includes the University of the District of Columbia, New Hope World Ministries, Today’s Care Adult Daycare, Stadium Place, and Next Chapter online radio.

But affirmations don’t magically work. You have to do your part.

To get affirmation to work, it is necessary to create strong emotion around the affirmation. “Think of a goal that you would like to achieve and how you will feel when you accomplish it,” advises James.

You can also achieve affirmation by visualization. “Associate a mental visualization with the affirmation. See yourself achieving the affirmation and feel the excitement and the sense of accomplishment,” explains James.

Another way to help you visualize is to use a vision board. “Create a vision board and focus on it as you speak your affirmation,” James points out.

Three steps to realize your affirmation

1. Words matter. “Begin an affirmation process with two simple words; ‘I am’ or ‘I have,’” says James.

2. Remember to use the present tense when reciting your affirmations.

3. Keep it up. “Make it a habit,” says James. “Set a routine time twice a day for repeating your affirmation.”