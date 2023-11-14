End-of-Year Deal on the 2023 Ford Escape PHEV

If you’re looking for an excellent end-of-year deal, add the 2023 Ford Escape PHEV to your list. It’s an electric and gas compact SUV upgraded this year with a sleek design and enhanced features. The Fall season is usually the best time to get a good deal on a current model year since dealers are making room for next year’s models.

I recently drove the upgraded 2023 Ford Escape PHEV and found it to be fuel-efficient, powerful, loaded with state-of-the-art technology, and competitively priced.

Although dealers generally offer sweet deals in the Fall, the Auto worker’s strike may impact the production of some models, which could affect the availability and price. So, search your local dealer inventories before you visit.

The 2023 Ford Escape PHEV has impressive features that make it stand out. Firstly, it boasts a powerful yet efficient plug-in hybrid engine. This means that you can enjoy the performance of a traditional gasoline-powered SUV while also benefiting from the fuel-saving capabilities of an electric motor. With its hybrid powertrain, the Escape PHEV offers an impressive fuel economy rating, allowing you to go further on each gas tank.

In addition to its hybrid engine, the Escape PHEV also offers all-wheel drive capabilities.

Furthermore, the 2023 Ford Escape PHEV features a spacious interior with seating up to five passengers. The seats are designed for comfort and support, making long journeys a breeze. The Escape PHEV also offers ample cargo space, allowing you to bring everything you need for your adventures.

Power: The 2023 Ford Escape PHEV has a hybrid powertrain that combines a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an 88kW electric motor that produces 221 horses.

A 10.7-kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack powers the electric motor of the Escape PHEV. This battery pack allows the vehicle to travel up to 31 miles on electric power alone when fully charged. This is perfect for short commutes or running errands around town, where you can avoid using gasoline.

Additionally, the 2023 model boasts improved charging capabilities, making it easier and faster to recharge the battery. With DC fast charging, you can replenish up to 80% of the battery in 30 minutes. After depleting the battery, the vehicle switches to gas and hybrid mode.

Models/Price: The compact 2023 Ford Escape is available in seven trim levels, including a hybrid and plug-in hybrid (starting around $38,500): Base (starting at $32,340), Active, PHEV, ST-Line, ST-Line Select, ST-Line Elite and Platinum.

The 2023 Escape also has an upgraded interior and exterior, enhancing its premium luxury qualities. On the outside, the Escape PHEV features a sleek and aerodynamic profile, with carefully sculpted lines that improve its overall aesthetics. The front grille has been redesigned to give the vehicle a more aggressive and modern look, while the LED headlights and taillights add a touch of sophistication.

Safety: Includes blind-spot monitoring system alerts, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Fuel Economy: The 2023 Escape PHEV has an average competitive range of 105 MPGe and 40 mpg on gasoline.

Remember that hybrid batteries typically have a lifespan of 100,000 to 200,000 miles. However, most hybrid car manufacturers offer warranties that cover the hybrid battery for up to 8 years or 100,000 miles.

Tax Credit: PHEV 2022 and 2023 model years with an MSRP of $80,000 or below may qualify for a partial tax credit of $6,843 due to battery size if put into service before April 18, 2023.

